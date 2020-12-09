 

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords: RPG-Oldie erscheint für Android und iOS

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords
Publisher: Activision
18.12.2020
10.02.2005
10.02.2005
Test: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords
82
Test: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords
82
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords
von ,

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords: RPG-Oldie erscheint für Android und iOS

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords (Rollenspiel) von Activision
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords (Rollenspiel) von Activision - Bildquelle: Activision
Aspyr Media bringt eine mobile Umsetzung des Rollenspiel-Klassikers Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords (ab 3,89 bei kaufen) , der ursprünglich 2004 für die erste Xbox und später auch für den PC erschien. Auf Mobilgeräten mit Android und iOS soll der Oldie ab dem 18. Dezember im Google Play Store und dem App Store von Apple zum Preis von 16,99 Euro angeboten werden.

Für die Entwicklung zeichneten damals die Rollenspiel-Spezialisten von Obsidian Entertainment verantwortlich, während der Vorgänger bei BioWare entstand. Die Geschichte spielt fünf Jahre nach den Ereignissen aus Star Wars: The Old Republic, von dem es übrigens schon länger eine Umsetzung für Mobilgeräte gibt. Wie Aspyr Media im Trailer und der Pressemitteilung ankündigt, sollen die Mechaniken für die mobile Nutzung entsprechend angepasst werden.

Features:

  • Choose the light or the dark side of the Force as you progress through the story.
  • The choices made will affect the player’s character, their party and those who may join the quest.
  • Add fan favorite characters to your party including HK-47, Canderous Ordo, and Kreia!
  • Optimized for mobile play with new touch screen controls.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Mobile Trailer

Quelle: Aspyr Media
Kommentare

narfnerd schrieb am
Das Spiel wird hoffentlich auf der erweiterten Fassung basieren, welche Aspyr vor ein paar Jahren auf Steam veröffentlicht hat. Vielleicht kann man ja auch die Savegames vom PC auf Android kopieren. Bei KotoR 1 ging das nämlich. Ich werde es auf jedem Fall im Auge behalten.
Ryan2k6 schrieb am
Äh, haben die das dann wenigstens gefixt? Von Einbau der rausgenommenen Inhalte wird man ja eh nicht ausgehen können. Aber Teil 2 war doch recht buggy und dafür dann noch 17? auf nem Tablet? Ich weiß ja nicht.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords
