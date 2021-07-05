 

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes: Heißt die nächste Episode "The Devil in me"?

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Heißt die nächste Episode "The Devil in me"?

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Action-Adventure) von Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Action-Adventure) von Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
Im Oktober erscheint mit House of Ashes zwar erstmal die nächste Episode der Dark Pictures Anthology, aber offenbar ist bereits der Name für den darauf folgenden Teil der Horror-Reihe durchgesickert:

Wie Gamesradar schreibt, dürfte das vierte Spiel der Anthologie unter dem Namen "The Devil in Me" veröffentlicht werden. Den Hinweis lieferte ein Eintrag von 28. Juni, der beim amerikanischen Patent- und Markenamt eingegangen ist. Zum Spiel selbst erfährt man zwar noch nichts, kann aber immerhin schon mal einen Blick auf das Logo werfen. Im Beschreibungstext heißt es dazu außerdem: "The mark consists of the word THE on top of the words DARK PICTURES, stacked on top of the words THE DEVIL IN ME. The letter V in the word DEVIL is stylized, with a magnifying glass attached to the bottom of the letter V. On the left of the mark, there is a left-facing skull with a compass inside the skull."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Story Trailer Release Date Announcement

Quelle: Gamesradar
Kommentare

Flojoe schrieb am
Sollen ja sieben Teile werden. Ob die das durchhalten? Gibt ja keine Angaben von Verkaufszahlen aber so mega gut schätz ich die nicht ein.
schrieb am
