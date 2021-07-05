Im Oktober erscheint mit House of Ashes zwar erstmal die nächste Episode der Dark Pictures Anthology, aber offenbar ist bereits der Name für den darauf folgenden Teil der Horror-Reihe durchgesickert:
Wie Gamesradar schreibt, dürfte das vierte Spiel der Anthologie unter dem Namen "The Devil in Me" veröffentlicht werden. Den Hinweis lieferte ein Eintrag von 28. Juni, der beim amerikanischen Patent- und Markenamt eingegangen ist. Zum Spiel selbst erfährt man zwar noch nichts, kann aber immerhin schon mal einen Blick auf das Logo werfen. Im Beschreibungstext heißt es dazu außerdem: "The mark consists of the word THE on top of the words DARK PICTURES, stacked on top of the words THE DEVIL IN ME. The letter V in the word DEVIL is stylized, with a magnifying glass attached to the bottom of the letter V. On the left of the mark, there is a left-facing skull with a compass inside the skull."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Story Trailer Release Date Announcement
von Michael Krosta,
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Heißt die nächste Episode "The Devil in me"?
Anzeige: PC-Empfehlungen von 4Players ● Honor MagicWatch 2 46mm Smart Watch Fitness-Aktivitätstracker mit Herzfrequenz- und Stressmonitor 99,99 ● Sennheiser Momentum 3 XL Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 269,00 ● Adobe Photoshop & Premiere Elements 2021 74,90 ● Huawei P40 Lite 199,00 ● RTX Grafikkarten lieferbar (3060 Ti, 3070 Ti, 3080 Ti, 3060, 3070, 3080, 3090)