 

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall: VR-Action-Adventure mit mächtiger Bewegungssteuerung angekündigt

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall
Entwickler:
Publisher: Carbon Studio
Release:
von ,

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall - VR-Action-Adventure mit mächtiger Bewegungssteuerung angekündigt

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (Action-Adventure) von Carbon Studio
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (Action-Adventure) von Carbon Studio - Bildquelle: Carbon Studio
Mit magischen Handgesten hat der polnische VR-Entwickler Carbon Studio bereits bei The Wizards und der Erweiterung "Dark Times" Erfahrungen gesammelt. Bald kann das Studio diese auch im Warhammer-Universum nutzen: Das Action-Adventure Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall soll 2021 für noch unspezifizierte Virtual-Reality-Headsets auf Steam erscheinen (laut Uploadvr.com ist auch eine Quest-Fassung angedacht).

Screenshot - Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Screenshot - Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Screenshot - Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Screenshot - Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Screenshot - Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)



Die vollwertige Einzelspieler-Kampagne durch zwei große Gebiete im Realm of Shyish knüpft laut Steam an den "Necroquake" an und versetzt den Spieler in die Rolle eines mächtigen Lord-Arcanum. Er kann z.B. sein Schwert per Trigger zum Gegner schnellen lassen, um es dann mit Handbewegungen seitlich durch die Gegner schlitzen zu lassen. Auch Stäbe, diverse andere Nahkampfwaffen und "Adventure-Rollenspiel-Elemente" sind enthalten.



"Descend in thunderous Tempestfall and deliver justice in the name of Sigmar. Walk the realm of death and lead your brethren to utter victory in this VR-exclusive Warhammer Age of Sigmar game.

Walk the realm of death and lead your brethren to victory, Lord-Arcanum. Let none survive the Tempestfall.

Become a mighty Lord-Arcanum, wielder of storm magic, and lead a Stormcast Eternal task force to recover your brethren’s lost souls. Walk the lands of Shyish and battle forces of Nighthaunt using a variety of melee weapons, powerful staves, and motion-based abilities and magic.

- VR-exclusive action-adventure game set in the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe
- Wield melee weapons and powerful staves to combat forces of Nighthaunt
- Immersive motion-based combat system
- Adventure RPG elements
- Full story campaign set in the realm of Shyish following the Necroquake"


Quelle: Offizielle Website, Uploadvr.com
