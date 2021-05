Mass Effect - Legendary Edition: Modernisierte Version der Rollenspiel-Trilogie veröffentlicht

The remaster is actually really good, with a few issues. You can tell a lot of care and effort has been put into it. And then you have the PC port, which is a steaming pile of ????. No graphical options, forced mouse acceleration, no FOV slider, pillarboxed ultrawide, the list continues. Hopefully mods and patches will fix the PC port, but I just cannot recommend this until then.

I bought it and am considering a refund.

While the game surely has some pretty good stuff that was remade.

First example (i just landed on eden prime, nothing more and you'll know why), are the dialogues.

Remember Joker's first dialogue ? Well it's improved, the timings make it better. So that's the kind of enhancements that are welcome.

However, surely they haven't played their game on mouse and keyboard. There is an ATROCIOUS Negative mouse acceleration. It's impossible to turn off, even in the biogame.ini, I've tried multiple commands.

How am I suppose to enjoy the game if you can't even shoot because some dev never played a shooter game ?

Until it's fixed, I'll have my old games with some textures pack.

PS : This is the exact same ???? we had for Bioshock remastered. A texture pack with some neat stuff but no imporvement on basic playability features like FOV, mouse smoothing, decent video settings,...