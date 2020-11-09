 

From the Depths: Kriegerischer Voxel-Baukasten vom Stapel gelaufen

From the Depths
Entwickler:
Publisher: Brilliant Skies
Release:
06.11.2020

Nachrichten

von ,

From the Depths: Kriegerischer Voxel-Baukasten vom Stapel gelaufen

From the Depths (Simulation) von Brilliant Skies
From the Depths (Simulation) von Brilliant Skies - Bildquelle: Brilliant Skies
Am 6. November 2020 haben die schottischen Entwickler Brilliant Skies ihren voxel-basierten Kreativ-Baukasten From the Depths in finaler Form für PC veröffentlicht. Auf Steam wird noch bis zum 13. November ein Launch-Rabatt von 20 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (16,79 Euro statt 20,99 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 90 Prozent von 6.097 Reviews positiv).

In From the Depths kann man aus über tausend verschiedenen Komponenten Vehikel bauen und steuern - von U-Booten über Kriegsschiffe und Flugzeuge bis hin zu Raumschiffen. Anschließend kann man Flotten bilden und sich mit acht Fraktionen kriegerisch messen. Neben Kreativ-, Story- und Abenteuermodus sind auch kooperative und kompetitive Mehrspielermodi sowie Steam-Workshop-Unterstützung an Bord. Mehr dazu auf der offiziellen Website und im folgenden Video:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - From the Depths (PC)

Quelle: Brilliant Skies / Steam
