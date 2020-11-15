All Elite Wrestling: Wrestling-Kontrahent von Yuke's und "Geta" steigt in den Ring

Das Konsolenspiel, das derzeit weder einen offiziellen Namen noch ein Veröffentlichungsdatum oder konkrete Zielplattformen hat, wurde in einem frühen Teaser-Trailer gezeigt. Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho und Hikaru Shida sind in dem Clip im Ring zu sehen. Das Spiel soll sich an NBA Jam oder NHL Blitz orientieren und getreu dem Slogan "leicht zu erlernen, aber schwierig zu meistern" gestaltet werden. Auch zwei Smartphone-Spiele wurden angekündigt: AEW Elite GM (als Generaldirektor müssen Shows organisiert werden) und AEW Casino: Double or Nothing (ein Casino-Spiel).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser Trailer
Welcome to the official home of AEW Games. We have an incredible line up of upcoming titles that we can't wait to launch!
Follow @AEWGames and subscribe to our Youtube channel (https://t.co/imOYXQyq6b) to stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements.
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 11, 2020