 

All Elite Wrestling: Wrestling-Kontrahent von Yuke's und "Geta" steigt in den Ring

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
All Elite Wrestling
Entwickler: AEW Games
Publisher: AEW Games
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Distrust [PC] - 2,50
  • Ceville [PC] - 0,40
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark [PC] - 6,99
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship - Deluxe Edition [PC] - 41,99
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship [PC] - 18,99
  • Weitere Schnäppchen:
  • Lego The Mandalorian: The Child - 63,90 (Alternate)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) - 42,88 (Amazon)
  • ASUS Gaming-Monitor- 249,90 (Alternate)
  • SNES Controller-Kissen - 17,99 (Zavvi)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

All Elite Wrestling: Wrestling-Kontrahent von Yuke's und "Geta" steigt in den Ring

All Elite Wrestling (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von AEW Games
All Elite Wrestling (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von AEW Games - Bildquelle: AEW Games
All Elite Wrestling (US-Wrestling-Veranstalter) hat ein "Konsolenspiel" via IGN angekündigt, das zusammen mit Yuke's und Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita entwickelt wird. Yuke's hat viele Jahre die WWE-Spiele für 2K Games entwickelt (bis WWE 2K19). Iwashita hatte u.a. an WWF No Mercy (N64) mitgewirkt.

Das Konsolenspiel, das derzeit weder einen offiziellen Namen noch ein Veröffentlichungsdatum oder konkrete Zielplattformen hat, wurde in einem frühen Teaser-Trailer gezeigt. Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho und Hikaru Shida sind in dem Clip im Ring zu sehen. Das Spiel soll sich an NBA Jam oder NHL Blitz orientieren und getreu dem Slogan "leicht zu erlernen, aber schwierig zu meistern" gestaltet werden. Auch zwei Smartphone-Spiele wurden angekündigt: AEW Elite GM (als Generaldirektor müssen Shows organisiert werden) und AEW Casino: Double or Nothing (ein Casino-Spiel).

Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser Trailer


Quelle: All Elite Wrestling, IGN
Anzeige: Philips 50PUS6704/12, 4K Ambilight LED-Fernseher 399,00 ● Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Nintendo Switch] 42,88 ● MIXX Powerlife 20000mAH Ladegerät und Powerbank 19,49 ● Disney Blu-rays, 3D-Blu-rays & 4K-UHD-Filme reduziert

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am