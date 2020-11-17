 

A Wake Inn: Finsterer Puppenhorror im Rollstuhl für VR-Headsets angekündigt

A Wake Inn
Entwickler: VR Bros
Publisher: VR Bros
Release:
Q1 2021
A Wake Inn () von VR Bros
A Wake Inn () von VR Bros - Bildquelle: VR Bros
Die VR Bros haben das finstere Action-Adventure A Wake Inn angekündigt: Der VR-Horror startet auf Steam im ersten Quartal 2021 für PC-Headsets und versetzt den Nutzer in einen Kampf gegen aufdringliche lebensgroße Monsterpuppen. Auch die Spielfigur selbst ist eine Puppe, die aber offenbar nicht vom Wahn der übrigen Mannequins befallen wurde.

Das Fortbewegungskonzept im Rollstuhl klingt ebenfalls ungewöhnlich: So wollen die Entwickler einen Immersionsbruch zwischen dem sitzenden Spieler und seiner Figur verhindern. Bei der Erkundung des verlassenen Hotels nimmt ein  Unbekannter per Funk Kontakt mit dem Spieler auf. Die Beschreibung deutet aber bereits an, dass man dieser Stimme evtl. nicht unbedingt trauen sollte. Unterstützt werden Valve index, Oculus Rift und HTC Vive.

Bild

Screenshot - A Wake Inn (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - A Wake Inn (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - A Wake Inn (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - A Wake Inn (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - A Wake Inn (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - A Wake Inn (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - A Wake Inn (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - A Wake Inn (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - A Wake Inn (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)



"Game features:

- Immersive wheelchair control system - just sit on a chair and use controllers to move your wheels.

- Interactive items, like a shortwave transmitter which allows you to keep in touch with the mysterious character that’s leading you through the game, a flashlight that lights up the darkness of hotel passages (but only if you have the batteries), radio with custom stations, or the cinema room, where you can screen movies from reels you found around the hotel.

- Environmental storytelling based in an old art deco hotel designed in detail.

- Moody soundtrack and sound design referring to classics of horror.

- Dynamic, physic driven enemies, who can be avoided by sneaking mechanics, or taken down with melee weapons."

Quelle: Steam
