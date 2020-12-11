 

Season: Atmosphärisches Roadtrip-Abenteuer erscheint exklusiv für PS5

Season
Entwickler:
Publisher: Scavengers Studio
Release:
kein Termin

von ,

Season: Atmosphärisches Roadtrip-Abenteuer erscheint exklusiv für PS5

Season (Action-Adventure) von Scavengers Studio
Season (Action-Adventure) von Scavengers Studio - Bildquelle: Scavengers Studio
Bei den Game Awards hat das kanadische Scavengers Studio sein Roadtrip-Abenteuer Season angekündigt. Erscheinen soll es zu einem noch nicht näher genannten Termin exklusiv auf PlayStation 5. Im Zentrum des Spiels steht eine einsame Reise auf dem Fahrrad, bei der man das Leben dokumentieren, fotografieren, zeichnen und aufzeichnen soll.

Features:
  • Experience a touching story as you witness the last breath of different cultures
  • Meet a diverse cast of characters on your way, who will change the course of your story
  • Explore a beautiful and poetic fantasy world
  • Collect artifacts, make recordings, and discover the secrets of the world of Season
  • Wind your way through stunning landscapes on your bicycle

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigungstrailer

Quelle: The Game Awards
