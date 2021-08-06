Evil Dead: The Game: Das virtuelle Blut fließt erst Anfang 2022

Stattdessen ist der Release mittlerweile im Februar 2022 geplant - und zwar für eine ganze Reihe von Plattformen (PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Switch). Die zusätzliche Zeit soll u.a. dazu genutzt werden, die Action auch im Alleingang spannend zu gestalten, so der offizielle Twitter-Auftritt:
This additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres.
