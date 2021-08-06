 

Evil Dead: The Game: Das virtuelle Blut fließt erst Anfang 2022

Evil Dead: The Game (Action-Adventure) von Saber Interactive
Evil Dead: The Game (Action-Adventure) von Saber Interactive - Bildquelle: Saber Interactive
Auf dem diesjährigen Summer Game Fest im Juni erklärte Bruce Campbell noch persönlich, wie man sich im blutigen Mehrspieler-Titel Evil Dead: The Game mit Freunden zusammenschließt oder alternativ als Dämon Unheil anrichtet. Neuen Informationen zufolge soll der Multiplayer-Titel (Koop und PvP) aber nicht mehr in diesem Jahr erscheinen.

Stattdessen ist der Release mittlerweile im Februar 2022 geplant - und zwar für eine ganze Reihe von Plattformen (PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Switch). Die zusätzliche Zeit soll u.a. dazu genutzt werden, die Action auch im Alleingang spannend zu gestalten, so der offizielle Twitter-Auftritt:



