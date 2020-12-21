Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood: Märchenhaftes Rätselabenteuer der Coma-Macher angekündigt

Mit Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood
haben Devespresso Games (The-Coma
-Reihe) und Headup Games ein Puzzle-Adventure für PC angekündigt, das im Februar 2021 in den Early Access auf Steam
starten soll. Die Macher beschreiben ihr narratives Fantasy-Abenteuer als eine Mischung aus "Und täglich grüßt das Murmeltier", den Märchen der Gerbrüder Grimm und "Der Zauberer von Oz".
Protagonistin Scarlet verschlägt es nach einem wilden Tornado ins Fantasyreich Glome, wo sie allerlei Gefahren bestehen und Rätsel lösen muss, um einer tödlichen Zeitschleife zu entkommen. Neben einer sich verzweigenden Handlung von T. L. Riven mit mehreren möglichen Spielenden werden handgemalte Grafiken von Minho Kim und aberwitzige Rätsel versprochen. Hier ein erster Vorgeschmack:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser Trailer
Screenshot - Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood (PC)
