Pavlov VR: Mehrspieler-Shooter mit realistischem Nachladen und Panzern bekommt heute WW2-Update

Mittlerweile wurde auf Steam bekanntgegeben, dass das "Update 24 - WWII" für den VR-Shooter Pavlov heute veröffentlicht werden soll. Bislang durfte man nur in der Beta zu dritt in einem Panzer über die Karten poltern, ab heute funktioniert das auch in der regulären Early-Access-Fassung.
Passend dazu werden eine neue Klasse mit Lötlampe sowie der Modus Tank Team Deathmatch hinzugefügt - inklusive weitläufiger Karten für bis zu 20 Spieler. Weitere Details gibt es hier, unter anderem zu Waffen und Maps:
"World War II
In this update, we're shipping 3 faction-based weapons: Axis, Allied, and Soviet as we progress the game to faction-based weapons we're starting with our WWII update. We are also introducing a new weapon category, rockets. 18 new guns, 6 grenade variations, and 3 launchers.
Soviet Weapons
Tokarev, PPSH, DP27, SVT40, Mosin–Nagant, RGD-33 Grenade, RGD-2 Smoke
US & British Weapons
Webley, M1 Garand, Sten, Bren, BAR, Thompson, Springfield, Lee-Enfield, M-18 Smoke, MK2 Grenades, PIAT, Bazooka
Axis Weapons
Luger, MP 40, StG 44, MG 42, G43, Stielhandgranate M24, Stielhandgranate M24 smoke, Panzerschreck
Player Models
To accompany the WWII update we are also shipping new player models fit for the WWII era.
(...)
How to play WWII content
We are going to be hosting 24/7 10 v 10 servers for players to play Tank TDM on our Stalingrad map.
Additionally, some of our community members have already added WWII content to their maps for use. You can subscribe to the collection of maps here: World War II Enabled Maps
Official Maps
We know many of our fans for Pavlov come for the Search and Destroy, We’re shipping two new maps and remastering two of the classic maps that have been in Pavlov for years.
Santorini
Set in the Greek Island of the Aegean Sea, Santorini is an inclined map in a lovely blue and white color tones with the traditional 3 lanes of movement the Search and Destroy is known for. Come to the market and buy some fish!
Station
Station is an underground map set in a US subway station. With 3 layers of movement and a risk of dying from falling in the train tracks, This closed transit system with a cold atmosphere is a different change-up from a normal flat structure to a layered system we hope to give a nice change of pace for players fight to in.
Bridge
Bridge is back and looking better than ever. Set in a canal-heavy city in Europe, this narrow battleground has been taken to the highest level in quality while maintaining the identity of the original that players have come to know and love.
Datacenter
Datacenter, has been enhanced with new props, lighting updates, and a fresh new cityscape background without touching the original layout. However, there may be a new way to traverse from the pillar bombsite to the lower hallway
Stalingrad
Named after Pavlov VRs namesake, the battle of Stalingrad laid host to Sergeant Yakov Pavlov's fortified defense from the German Wehrmacht during the fall season of 1942. Intended to provide wide lands of traversal for tanks to navigate and various demolished buildings to have close combat with that we hope will provide many hours for our first 15 v 15 map. This is our biggest map yet."
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 4. Januar 2021, 15:15 Uhr:
Nach dem noch ziemlich fehlerbehafteten Mehrspieler-Erlebnis in Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (zum Test) zieht es viele VR-Shooter-Fans derzeit wieder in Dauerbrenner wie Pavlov VR oder Contractors (die es beide übrigens noch rund 24 Stunden im Steam-Sonderangebot gibt).
Das bereits 2017 gestartete Pavlov VR von Vankrupt Games befindet sich zwar schon viel länger in Steams Early Access als die ursprünglich geplanten sechs bis 12 Monate, bekommt aber nach wie vor sehr positive Nutzer-Rezensionen.
Ein Grund dafür dürfte die in der Steam-Beta hinzugefügten Panzer sein, in denen realgetreu an Hebeln gesteuert und die Kanone nachgeladen wird. Einen lockeren Einblick in die richtige Bedienung gibt es in Tutorial-Runden wie auf dem Youtube-Kanal von GamingLadyNici, während sich in den gegen Ende des Jahres ausgetragenen Grand Finals der VRML professionelle Spielzüge begutachten lassen:
Der nach Angaben des Herstellers beliebteste VR-Shooter bietet von der Community gehostete dedizierte Server, Schauplätze in einer modernen Ära sowie im Zweiten Weltkrieg und offenbar auch verhältnismäßig weitläufige Karten. Als Modi stehen u.a. Search And Destroy, Deathmatch, King of the Hill und Gun Game zur Verfügung. Wer eine bHaptics-Weste besitzt, dürfte dank Unterstützung des Systems den Einschlag der Projektile am Körper spüren. Die Entwickler legen zudem großen Wert auf realistisches Nachladen und Wahlmöglichkeiten für aufgesetzte Matches:
"Features
- Community hosted dedicated servers.
- Quick-starting developer hosted lobby system.
- Search And Destroy, Deathmatch, King of the Hill, and Gun Game game modes.
- Multi-crew realistically operated tanks
- Bots.
- Offline mode.
- Practice range.
- Killhouse.
- Proximity voice chat and radio communication.
- Custom map support with modkit.
- Custom game mode support.
- bHaptics and Forcetube haptic support."
(...)
Pavlov VR News - December 2020
We're late
Like Elon Musk, we have not been the best at keeping estimated time tables. Game development is not a smooth straight road, it's a rocky path going uphill with many twists and turns. We estimated that we could finish the WWII update by late November, and we have obviously missed that window. We're not finished yet, but the development team is working very long hours trying to finish this final stretch.
Join us in the Steam beta
We are continuing to post weekly steam betas with our latest changes on Thursday evenings EST. We're listing all our change logs from prior beta builds we have been pushing on a regular basis. See the full list below.
Here is how to access the beta on Steam:
- Right click Pavlov VR in Steam
- Go to properties
- Click Betas Tab
- Select "beta-" from the drop down
New ship date?
We don't want to break your hearts week after week. We don't have a solid date at this time to share, but we are VERY close now that our UI is in a good state. We're so close we can almost taste it."