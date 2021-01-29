Glyph: Kybernetischer Kugelkäfer kullert auf die Switch

Das vom dänischen Studio Bolverk Games entwickelte Spiel ist seit dem 11. Januar für 19,99 Euro erhältlich. Auch die sandigen Levels voller mysteriöser Kultstätten und Kreaturen dürften Freunde von Marble Blast Ultra, Super Monkey Ball & Co. neugierig machen:
"- A rewarding and satisfying game experience, ensuring hours of fun for any fan of classic 3D platformers.
- Immersion in a well-designed experience with great music and smooth controls.
- A game which is both challenging and relaxing, with a gratifying learning curve which accommodates all kinds of players.
- A feeling of progression as you travel through a number of charming and varied levels, meeting different NPC´s and learning more about the world they inhabit.
- Possible exploration of every inch of every map and a feeling of pride as you become more adept at the game´s controls and locate hard to find secrets."