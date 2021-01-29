 

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar: Escape-Room-Abenteuer für VR angekündigt

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
Entwickler:
Publisher: Schell Games
Release:
Nachrichten

von ,

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar - Escape-Room-Abenteuer für VR angekündigt

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar () von Schell Games
I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar () von Schell Games - Bildquelle: Schell Games
Schell Games (Until You Fall) erwartet von seinen Kunden, noch häufiger zu sterben: Der Nachfolger des stilvollen VR-Escape-Rooms I Expect You To Die (zum Test) soll im Laufe des Jahres 2021 für (vermutlich erneut zahlreiche) VR-Systeme erscheinen. Passend dazu hat man bereits einen Teaser-Trailer zu I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar veröffentlicht und eine Steam-Seite eröffnet.



Im Trailer wirkt es so, als würde man wieder undynamisch aber übelkeitsfrei an festen Orten verweilen, um die Umgebung (zum Teil aus der Ferne) zu manipulieren. Als totgeglaubter Elite-Spion spioniert man erneut gegen den weltherrschaftswütigen Zoraxis, um seinen neuesten Untaten auf die Schliche zu kommen. Wichtig ist dabei laut Steam-Beschreibung, telekinetische Kräfte zu nutzen - und nicht zu sterben natürlich.

"New Puzzles
Test your skill and cunning with new missions and complex puzzles that will confound you. Still the elite super spy, you have the power to manipulate objects around you. But be careful! Just because Zoraxis thinks you’re dead doesn’t mean you’re safe.

In-depth story
Learn more about Zoraxis and interact with more villains who’ve pledged their allegiance to Dr. Zor. Of course, the Agency still believes that Dr. Zor is our top priority, but recent intelligence suggests there are others we need to investigate.

Immersive Environment
Explore new locations and environments that will make your elite spy shoes feel like you’re undercover. Yes, the Agency is aware that you became quite comfortable with your swanky office, but we assure you that your new accommodations are just as...welcoming."

Screenshot - I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Screenshot - I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Screenshot - I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Screenshot - I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Screenshot - I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)
Quelle: Schell Games
