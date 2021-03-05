Der deutsche PlayStation-Blog hat bestätigt, dass I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar im Laufe des Jahres auch für PSVR erscheinen wird. Das Escape-Room-Abenteuer für VR wurde bereits im Januar angekündigt - auf Steam wird noch nicht verraten, welche PC-Headsets unterstützt werden. Eine Quest-Umsetzung dürfte wie beim Vorgänger ebenfalls ziemlich wahrscheinlich sein.
Als totgeglaubter Elite-Spion spioniert man erneut gegen den weltherrschaftswütigen Zoraxis, um seinen neuesten Untaten auf die Schliche zu kommen. Wichtig ist dabei laut Steam-Beschreibung, telekinetische Kräfte zu nutzen - und nicht zu sterben natürlich.
"New Puzzles
Test your skill and cunning with new missions and complex puzzles that will confound you. Still the elite super spy, you have the power to manipulate objects around you. But be careful! Just because Zoraxis thinks you’re dead doesn’t mean you’re safe.
In-depth story
Learn more about Zoraxis and interact with more villains who’ve pledged their allegiance to Dr. Zor. Of course, the Agency still believes that Dr. Zor is our top priority, but recent intelligence suggests there are others we need to investigate.
Immersive Environment
Explore new locations and environments that will make your elite spy shoes feel like you’re undercover. Yes, the Agency is aware that you became quite comfortable with your swanky office, but we assure you that your new accommodations are just as...welcoming."
Letztes aktuelles Video: TeaserTrailer
von Jan Wöbbeking,
I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar - Escape-Room-Abenteuer erscheint auch für PSVR
Anzeige: Sonos Beam Smart Soundbar 389,00 ● Lenovo V17 Notebook 698,98 ● RTX Grafikkarten bei Alternate lieferbar (3060, 3060Ti, 3090) ● Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White 54,77 ● Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Switch] 46,25 ● Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 199,99 ● Microsoft Wireless Desktop 29,47