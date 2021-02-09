 

Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector: Rundenbasiertes Strategiespiel für PC, PS4 und Xbox One angekündigt

Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector
Entwickler:
Publisher: Slitherine Ltd.
Release:
05.2021
2021
2021
Nachrichten

Nachrichten

       
von ,

Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector angekündigt

Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (Taktik & Strategie) von Slitherine Ltd.
Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (Taktik & Strategie) von Slitherine Ltd. - Bildquelle: Slitherine Ltd.
Mit Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector ist ein rundenbasiertes Strategiespiel von Black Lab Games (Battlestar Galactica Deadlock) und Slitherine angekündigt worden. Das Spiel soll im Mai 2021 für PC und später für PS4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Geboten werden eine 20 Missionen lange Einzelspieler-Kampagne (Kampf gegen die Tyranidenplage auf Baal Secundus), mehrere Multiplayer-Modi und ein Skirmish-Modus, in dem die Blood Angels sowie die Tyraniden spielbar sind.

Screenshot - Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (PC, PS4, One)

Screenshot - Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (PC, PS4, One)

Screenshot - Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (PC, PS4, One)

Screenshot - Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (PC, PS4, One)

Screenshot - Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (PC, PS4, One)

Screenshot - Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (PC, PS4, One)

Screenshot - Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (PC, PS4, One)

Screenshot - Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (PC, PS4, One)

Screenshot - Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (PC, PS4, One)

Screenshot - Warhammer 40.000: Battlesector (PC, PS4, One)


Features (laut Hersteller)
  • "Age of Crimson Dawn: Experience an epic twenty mission single-player campaign that explores the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal. Help Sergeant Carleon and his allies purge the Tyranid infestation on Baal Secundus, and preserve the honour of the noble Blood Angels.
  • Skirmish Mode: Fight across the surface of Baal on maps of your choosing and select either the Blood Angels or the Tyranids in the Skirmish mode. Completely customize your army list by picking your units, heroes and their loadouts.
  • Forge Your Armies: Command iconic units like the Sanguinary Priest, the Librarian Dreadnought, and the Hive Tyrant to annihilate your foes. Use over 60 abilities and 50 weapons to orchestrate your opponent’s bloody demise.
  • Build Momentum: Each faction has a unique Momentum system that can result in a Surged unit. Units that Surge are able to string together superhuman chains of actions, or use the opportunity to further upgrade their abilities.
  • Call In Air Support: Use Command Points to call in faction-specific air support abilities. The Blood Angels Stormraven can obliterate xenos with a missile barrage, or deep strike a unit of veteran Assault Marines behind enemy lines. Meanwhile, the Tyranid Harpy can devastate the enemy defenses with its Sonic Screech, or scatter the battlefield with its deadly Spore Mines.
  • Face Your Friends On The Battlefield: With live and asynchronous multiplayer, and hotseat modes available, there’s no excuse not to take your friends to war."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigungstrailer

Quelle: Slitherine
