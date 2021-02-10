Base One: Blowfish Studios kündigen Simulation einer Raumstation an

Screenshot - Base One (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, Switch, XboxOneX, XboxSeriesX) Screenshot - Base One (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, Switch, XboxOneX, XboxSeriesX) Screenshot - Base One (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, Switch, XboxOneX, XboxSeriesX) Screenshot - Base One (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, Switch, XboxOneX, XboxSeriesX) Screenshot - Base One (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, Switch, XboxOneX, XboxSeriesX) Screenshot - Base One (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, Switch, XboxOneX, XboxSeriesX) Screenshot - Base One (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, Switch, XboxOneX, XboxSeriesX) Screenshot - Base One (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, Switch, XboxOneX, XboxSeriesX) Screenshot - Base One (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, Switch, XboxOneX, XboxSeriesX) Screenshot - Base One (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, Switch, XboxOneX, XboxSeriesX)

Auch Entwickler PixFroze und Publisher Blowfish Studios begeben sich ins All - und zwar in Form einer Raumstations-Simulation mit Rollenspiel und "Hardcore-Survival-Mechaniken". Das fürs zweite Quartal 2021 angesetzte Spiel ist für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch und PC (Steam, GOG) in Arbeit.Mit dem Bau von Raumstationen sollen neue Kolonien ermöglicht werden. Dazu gehört u.a. das Ressourcen-Management von Wärme, Sauerstoff oder Energie, die Technologie-Entwicklung oder auch die Abwehr konkurrierender Unternehmungen im Rahmen eines "soziopolitischen Dramas":"Overcome a range of trials in a story-driven campaign set against a backdrop of socio-political drama where special interests and the powerful stand much to gain from the final frontier. Balance each station’s needs while researching and unlocking new technology that will ensure the long-term success and viability of human presence in the region.- Story-driven - Complete difficult missions and save your home planet from a terrible threat!- Time-management - Plan scientific research, organize resource extraction, processing and production.- Realistic simulation - Manage your crew and supplies, and defend your station."