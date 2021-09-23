 

Diablo 2: Resurrected: Überlastete Server, verschwundene Charaktere und Notfall-Wartungsarbeiten

Diablo 2: Resurrected - Überlastete Server, verschwundene Charaktere und Notfall-Wartungsarbeiten

Diablo 2: Resurrected (Rollenspiel) von Blizzard Entertainment
Diablo 2: Resurrected (Rollenspiel) von Blizzard Entertainment - Bildquelle: Blizzard Entertainment
Der heutige Verkaufsstart von Diablo 2: Resurrected war wohl etwas zu viel für die Battle.net-Server. Seit der Veröffentlichung des Remakes häufen sich Berichte über Probleme bei der Erstellung von Charakteren im Online-Modus und teilweise auch über das spurlose Verschwinden von erstellten Charakteren. Blizzard Entertainment hat um 19 Uhr erste Wartungsarbeiten an den Servern vorgenommen und um 22 Uhr wurden die Server erneut für Notfall-Wartungsarbeiten runtergefahren. Die Downtime soll etwa 45 Minuten betragen. Offline-Partien sollen möglich sein, sofern man sein Spiel einmal authentifiziert hat.

Rod Fergusson (Executive Producer der Diablo-Reihe) schrieb via Twitter, dass der Ansturm der Spieler zu groß für die Server war. Sie würden bereits an der Erhöhung der Server-Kapazitäten arbeiten, heißt es weiter. Etwaige Server-Neustarts sollen ebenfalls möglich sein.



Quelle: Blizzard Entertainment
