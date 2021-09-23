Diablo 2: Resurrected: Überlastete Server, verschwundene Charaktere und Notfall-Wartungsarbeiten

Rod Fergusson (Executive Producer der Diablo-Reihe) schrieb via Twitter, dass der Ansturm der Spieler zu groß für die Server war. Sie würden bereits an der Erhöhung der Server-Kapazitäten arbeiten, heißt es weiter. Etwaige Server-Neustarts sollen ebenfalls möglich sein.
We've had tons of players online, which is great but has been a challenge for servers surpassing our testing. We know many players are still affected, so we're actively adding capacity and will keep on this until it’s in a better place. This may involve more restarts as well.
— Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) September 23, 2021
And speaking of restarts - at 1 PM PDT, D2R servers will go offline for approximately 45 minutes of maintenance as we continue to work the problem. If you're online, please logout before the servers go offline. Again, thanks for your patience during this time.
— Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) September 23, 2021
[#D2R] We'll be performing emergency maintenance beginning at 1:00 PM (PDT) and lasting until approximately 1:45 PM (PDT)
— Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) September 23, 2021
[#D2R] We're continuing to work on problems affecting characters and game creation. Thank you for your continued patience today.
— Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) September 23, 2021
