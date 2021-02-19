Blizzard Arcade-Sammlung: Spielesammlung offenbar auf der PEGI-Seite durchgesickert

schrieb am 19.02.2021 um 23:20 Uhr

Usul hat geschrieben: ? Gestern 21:28 Wenn sie das einfach unverändert veröffentlichen, dann können sie sich das sparen, finde ich.

Das sehe ich genauso, allerding wäre für mich da nur Rock & Racing interessant, Lost Vikings und Blackthorne waren nie so meins aber R&R wird immer noch des Öfteren mal Gegeneinander gezockt! The Stage ist Set, the Green Flag Drops!