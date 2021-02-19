 

Blizzard Arcade-Sammlung: Spielesammlung offenbar auf der PEGI-Seite durchgesickert

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Blizzard Arcade-Sammlung
Entwickler:
Publisher: Blizzard
Release:
19.02.2021
19.02.2021
19.02.2021
19.02.2021
Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Crusader Kings 3 [PC] - 44,99
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall [PC] - 44,99
  • Stellaris [PC] - 35,99
  • Astra Exodus [PC] - 22,49
  • Tropico 6 [PC] - 44,99
  • ---
  • Weitere Kauftipps:
  • Gigabyte G27F 27-Zoll Full-HD Monitor - 219,00
  • Logitech G402 Gaming-Maus - 39,- Euro
  • 2 Blu-rays für 15,- Euro

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Blizzard Arcade Collection: Spielesammlung offenbar auf der PEGI-Seite durchgesickert

Blizzard Arcade-Sammlung (Arcade-Action) von Blizzard
Blizzard Arcade-Sammlung (Arcade-Action) von Blizzard - Bildquelle: Blizzard
Alterseinstufungs-Datenbanken erweisen sich heute erneut als Quelle für vor der Ankündigung durchgesickerte Titel. Nach Super Bomberman R Online für den PC ist auch vor der heute Abend startenden Blizzcon ein entsprechendes Leak aufgetaucht: Laut PEGI.info (via Gematsu-Auftritt auf Twitter) soll heute die Spielesammlung Blizzard Arcade Collection für den PC erscheinen.

Enthalten sind demnach der 1993 erschienene Rätsel-Plattformer The Lost Vikings, das Rennspiel Rock & Roll Racing sowie das actionreiche Jump-n-Run Blackthorne. Mittlerweile ist der Eintrag vorerst wieder verschwunden, doch Gematsu hat sich vorher einen Screenshot gesichert:



Quelle: pegi.info (via Gematsu-Auftritt auf Twitter)
Anzeige: Acer Nitro Gaming-Maus 21,99 ● Logitech G502 SE Maus 49,99 ● Apple iPhone 12 128 GB simlockfrei 830,00 ● Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) 99,00 ● Sodastream Crystal 2.0 (inkl. drei Glaskaraffen) 99,99 ● Gigabyte G27F, 27 Zoll Full-HD, 144 Hz IPS 219,00 ● Nintendo Switch Pro-Controller 54,99 ● Acer Dockingstation USB Type-C 99,90 ● 2 Blu-rays für 15 Euro

Kommentare

Master Chief 1978 schrieb am
Usul hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 21:28
 Wenn sie das einfach unverändert veröffentlichen, dann können sie sich das sparen, finde ich.
Aber als Neuauflage... das wäre schon sehr geil. :)
Das sehe ich genauso, allerding wäre für mich da nur Rock & Racing interessant, Lost Vikings und Blackthorne waren nie so meins aber R&R wird immer noch des Öfteren mal Gegeneinander gezockt! The Stage ist Set, the Green Flag Drops! 8)
Usul schrieb am
Wenn sie das einfach unverändert veröffentlichen, dann können sie sich das sparen, finde ich.
Aber als Neuauflage... das wäre schon sehr geil. :)
Tevur schrieb am
Nett. Konnte man sich die vergangenen 20 Jahre kostenlos auf der Battle.net-Seite runterladen. Wird jetzt für Geld angeboten. Hurra. Los Blizzard, weiter so! Du schaffst es bis nächstes Jahr ins Grab!
mafuba schrieb am
Rock n Roll racing. Da werden Kindheiterinnerungen wach :D
Trotzdem würde ich es heute nicht mehr anfassen. Jetzt wurde wahrscheinlich auch noch die Einzige Überraschung der Blizzcon geleakt...
schrieb am