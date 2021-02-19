 

Blizzard Arcade Collection: Spielesammlung offenbar auf der PEGI-Seite durchgesickert

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Blizzard Arcade Collection
Entwickler:
Publisher: Blizzard
Release:
19.02.2021
Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Crusader Kings 3 [PC] - 44,99
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall [PC] - 44,99
  • Stellaris [PC] - 35,99
  • Astra Exodus [PC] - 22,49
  • Tropico 6 [PC] - 44,99
  • ---
  • Weitere Kauftipps:
  • Gigabyte G27F 27-Zoll Full-HD Monitor - 219,00
  • Logitech G402 Gaming-Maus - 39,- Euro
  • 2 Blu-rays für 15,- Euro

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Blizzard Arcade Collection: Spielesammlung offenbar auf der PEGI-Seite durchgesickert

Blizzard Arcade Collection (Arcade-Action) von Blizzard
Blizzard Arcade Collection (Arcade-Action) von Blizzard - Bildquelle: Blizzard
Alterseinstufungs-Datenbanken erweisen sich heute erneut als Quelle für vor der Ankündigung durchgesickerte Titel. Nach Super Bomberman R Online für den PC ist auch vor der heute Abend startenden Blizzcon ein entsprechendes Leak aufgetaucht: Laut PEGI.info (via Gematsu-Auftritt auf Twitter) soll heute die Spielesammlung Blizzard Arcade Collection für den PC erscheinen.

Enthalten sind demnach der 1993 erschienene Rätsel-Plattformer The Lost Vikings, das Rennspiel Rock & Roll Racing sowie das actionreiche Jump-n-Run Blackthorne. Mittlerweile ist der Eintrag vorerst wieder verschwunden, doch Gematsu hat sich vorher einen Screenshot gesichert:



Quelle: pegi.info (via Gematsu-Auftritt auf Twitter)
Anzeige: Acer Nitro Gaming-Maus 21,99 ● Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) 99,00 ● Apple iPhone 12 128 GB simlockfrei 830,00 ● Gigabyte G27F, 27 Zoll Full-HD, 144 Hz IPS 219,00 ● Logitech G502 SE Maus 49,99 ● 2 Blu-rays für 15 Euro

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am