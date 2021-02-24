Taxi Chaos: Rasante Renn-Action im Stil von Crazy Taxi erhältlich

Screenshot - Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, One) Screenshot - Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, One) Screenshot - Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, One) Screenshot - Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, One) Screenshot - Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, One) Screenshot - Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, One) Screenshot - Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, One)

Lion Castle Entertainment hat Taxi Chaos für PS4, Xbox One und Switch veröffentlicht. Für die Entwicklung zeichnen die Team6 Game Studios verantwortlich. Wie unschwer zu erkennen, zieht das Team seine Inspiration vor allem aus Segas Klassiker Crazy Taxi, mit dem man damals in der Spielhalle und auf Konsolen wie Dreamcast für Furore sorgte.Genau wie dort, besteht die Aufgabe auch hier, Fahrgäste möglichst flott und mit spektakulären Manövern an ihr gewünschtes Ziel zu befördern. Wie bei Crazy Taxi 2 dient mit New Yellow City die Metropole New York als Vorbild für den Schauplatz voller Häuserschluchten.Auf PS4 und One wurde bereits ein Day-One-Patch veröffentlicht, der u.a. elf weitere Musik-Tracks, individualisierbare Nummernschilder und überarbeitete Bildschirmanzeigen enthält. Zudem sollen die Straßen stärker bevölkert werden und man will die Performance auf Xbox One verbessert haben. Das gleiche verspricht man für Switch, doch wird der Patch aufgrund der Zertifizierung noch ein paar Wochen auf sich warten lassen.Hier die kompletten Patch Notes:· 11 new music tracks (mostly rock!) for the old-school fans· Ambient audio in the background of New Yellow City· Timer that shows the full time of the run (next to time left)· Individual license plate numbers for each taxi with some in-depth references to various taxi media for the true taxi fans· Clear indicator that shows when a player achieves a personal record· Developer Leaderboards: can you beat the creators of the game?· Updated the destination marker with a clearer design· A ‘back to menu’ button in the pause menu· A ‘retry button’ in the pause menu· New animation in the result screen· More pedestrians will now appear in all areas - preventing empty sidewalks· Preventing the car from getting stuck under the road and/or building after a jump· A bigger variety of customers can be found all around town now· The performance on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch have been improved· No more customers repeating the destination multiple times when they start the conversation· Various sound issues when landing, driving in some cabs and other occasions· The LoD distance for trees has been increased· The overexposure of Vinny and Cleo in the main menu· Relocating objects that could be blocking shortcuts· Rebalanced the unlock requirements for the different taxis to increase the challenge· Rebalanced score system for high scoresLetztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer