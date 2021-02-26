Star Wars Pinball VR: Im April bekommt die Flipperspiel-Sammlung eine VR-Umsetzung mit Mandalorian-Tisch

Des Mandalorian-Tisch dreht sich z.B. um Kopfgeld, die Rettung eines Kindes oder das Treffen mit Figuren wie IG-11. Bei den sechs Remaster-Tischen handelt es sich um:
- Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
- Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars Rebels
- Star Wars: Masters of the Force
Star-Wars-Fans dürften sich auch über die Präsentation des privaten "Schlupfwinkels" freuen, in dem sich nicht nur die virtuellen Tische, sondern auch zahlreiche Sammlerstücke der Science-Fiction-Serie besichtigen lassen. Der Web-Auftritt der Zen Studios erläutert:
"1. Eight amazing tables in VR:
The game arrives with beloved classics and introduces two brand new tables never before released. A table based on the hit Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian will take you through the first season of the show as you pick up bounties, rescue the child and meet characters like IG-11.
Classic Collectibles lets you collect classic Star Wars action figures as you complete missions. Feel like a kid again as the figures come alive and you unlock more and more precious items!
Joining the new tables will be fan-favorites like Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: Masters of the Force.
2. A customizable Fan Cave serves as the main game hub
Who doesn’t want to build their very own nook filled with Star Wars memorabilia, collectibles, and art? In Star Wars Pinball VR you can do just that as all of the action occurs in a fully customizable “fan cave,” which houses your “virtual” pinball table as well as many Star Wars helmets, blasters, lightsabers, and other items earned through successful play.
Start up a new table to play and life-sized characters and vehicles will be joining you on either side.
3. New features and room for more
We are bringing table minigames to the next level. Never before has a speeder bike chase or the duel with Darth Vader™ felt so intense in Star Wars Pinball as when the action surrounds you fully 360 degrees as you start the appropriate mode in the table.
There is room for more in Star Wars Pinball VR as the game is built to be expanded upon so the blast doors are certainly open for more content!"
Screenshot - Star Wars Pinball VR (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, PlayStationVR, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)
Screenshot - Star Wars Pinball VR (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, PlayStationVR, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)
Screenshot - Star Wars Pinball VR (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, PlayStationVR, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)