 

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Prequel zu Diamant und Perl in offener Welt angekündigt

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Entwickler:
Publisher: Game Freak
Release:
2022
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Transport Fever 2 [PC] - 21,99
  • Soulcalibur 6 [PC] - 8,50
  • Resident Evil 3 [PC] - 14,99
  • Doom Eternal [PC] - 17,99
  • Dungeons 3 [PC] - 11,99
  • ---
  • Weitere Kauftipps:
  • Sandisk microSDXC Speicherkarte 400 GB - 69,99
  • Ring Fit Adventure [Switch] - 89,99
  • Diverse 4K UHDs je - 15,00

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Prequel zu Diamant und Perl in offener Welt angekündigt

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Rollenspiel) von Game Freak
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Rollenspiel) von Game Freak - Bildquelle: Game Freak
Nintendo hat soeben im "Pokémon Presents"-Stream nicht nur die DS-Remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond und Pokémon Shining Pearl für Switch angekündigt, sondern darüber hinaus auch das Prequel Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Bei Letzterem handelt es sich um ein komplett neues Spiel in offener Welt, das erst 2022 für Nintendo Switch erscheinen soll.



In der Vorgeschichte zu Pokémon Diamant und Perl erkundet der Spieler laut Nintendolife.com eine weitläufige, offene Interpretation der Sinnoh-Region, "so wie sie in der Vergangenheit existiert hat". Das Ziel des Spiels ist die Kreation des allerersten Pokédex, um die Grundlage für Trainer und Ereignisse zu schaffen, die in früher veröffentlichten Spielen thematisiert werden.

Bild

Screenshot - Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)



"The fun of exploring while catching Pokémon and filling in a Pokédex has always been a core part of the Pokémon video game series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was developed with the desire to deliver an experience infused with new action and RPG elements that go beyond the framework established thus far, while honoring the core gameplay of past Pokémon titles.

As Trainers explore the natural expanses in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they’ll encounter Pokémon that call these grand vistas home. To catch wild Pokémon, players can study the Pokémon’s behaviours, sneak up to them, then throw Poké Balls. Players can also battle wild Pokémon with their ally Pokémon. By throwing the Poké Ball holding their ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon, players will seamlessly enter battle. This new gameplay angle is intended to provide Trainers with an immersive experience."
Quelle: Nintendolife.com, Twitter-Auftritt Pokémon
Anzeige: Sandisk microSDXC Speicherkarte 400GB (u.a. für Nintendo Switch) 69,99 ● Ring Fit Adventure [Switch] 89,99 ● WD MyBook externe Festplatte 6TB 128,90 ● 4 Nintendo-Tassen für 17,- 17,00 ● Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Switch] 48,99 ● Popcorn-Woche bei Amazon: TV-Serien ab 9,99 ● WD Blue SN 550 NVMe SSD 500GB 58,94

Kommentare

Klusi schrieb am
Das beste an dem Video war, als die beginnen, zu erklären, wieso das Spiel heißt, wie es heißt, nur um dann darauf hinzuweisen, dass man das im Spiel erfährt :lol: :?
schrieb am