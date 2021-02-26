Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Prequel zu Diamant und Perl in offener Welt angekündigt

In der Vorgeschichte zu Pokémon Diamant und Perl erkundet der Spieler laut Nintendolife.com eine weitläufige, offene Interpretation der Sinnoh-Region, "so wie sie in der Vergangenheit existiert hat". Das Ziel des Spiels ist die Kreation des allerersten Pokédex, um die Grundlage für Trainer und Ereignisse zu schaffen, die in früher veröffentlichten Spielen thematisiert werden.
"The fun of exploring while catching Pokémon and filling in a Pokédex has always been a core part of the Pokémon video game series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was developed with the desire to deliver an experience infused with new action and RPG elements that go beyond the framework established thus far, while honoring the core gameplay of past Pokémon titles.
As Trainers explore the natural expanses in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they’ll encounter Pokémon that call these grand vistas home. To catch wild Pokémon, players can study the Pokémon’s behaviours, sneak up to them, then throw Poké Balls. Players can also battle wild Pokémon with their ally Pokémon. By throwing the Poké Ball holding their ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon, players will seamlessly enter battle. This new gameplay angle is intended to provide Trainers with an immersive experience."