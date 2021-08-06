Aliens: Fireteam: Bekommt schon zum Start einen Horde-Modus

Wie Dsogaming.com berichtet, möchten die Cold Iron Studios die Spielvariante im Day-1-Update unterbringen. Hinzu kommen Verbesserungen bei der Beleuchtung sowie bei der Optimierung der PC-Fassung für CPU und GPU:
"Aliens Fireteam Elite Day-One Update Release Notes
New Features
- Horde Mode
- Horde mode is in! Complete the campaign and then talk to Shipp back on the Endeavor to open up this new gameplay mode.
Kits, Weapons, and Combat
- Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.
- “Park’s Store” pricing adjustments.
Enemies and Encounters
- Xenomorph AI and pathing improvements
- Population adjustments for multiple campaigns.
Content and Environments
- Additional Polish and bug fixing for the end escape sequence in the final mission of “The Only Way to Be Sure” campaign.
- Targeted GPU/CPU optimizations and performance improvements for PC and all console platforms.
- Environment and lighting visual improvements across all campaigns.
- Numerous environment and lighting bug fixes across all campaigns.
General
- Gameplay and GPU Optimizations
- Matchmaking stability and bug fixing
- AI Teammate bug fixing and improvements Localization
- Support added for:
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Chinese (Traditional)
- French
- German
- Italian
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Russian
- Spanish
- Czech
- Polish
- Korean"
