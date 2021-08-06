 

Aliens: Fireteam: Bekommt schon zum Start einen Horde-Modus

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Aliens: Fireteam - Bekommt schon zum Start einen Horde-Modus

Aliens: Fireteam (Shooter) von Cold Iron Studios / Focus Home Interactive
Aliens: Fireteam (Shooter) von Cold Iron Studios / Focus Home Interactive - Bildquelle: Cold Iron Studios / Focus Home Interactive
Ein wichtiger Teil der Alien-Marke ist die klaustrophobische Stimmung inmitten übermächtiger Xenomorphen. Damit dies auch im Shooter Aliens: Fireteam zur Geltung kommt, bekommt das Spiel bereits zum Launch am Dienstag, 24. August einen zusätzlichen Horde-Modus.

Wie Dsogaming.com berichtet, möchten die Cold Iron Studios die Spielvariante im Day-1-Update unterbringen. Hinzu kommen Verbesserungen bei der Beleuchtung sowie bei der Optimierung der PC-Fassung für CPU und GPU:

"Aliens Fireteam Elite Day-One Update Release Notes
New Features

  • Horde Mode
  • Horde mode is in! Complete the campaign and then talk to Shipp back on the Endeavor to open up this new gameplay mode.

Kits, Weapons, and Combat

  • Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.
  • “Park’s Store” pricing adjustments.

Enemies and Encounters

  • Xenomorph AI and pathing improvements
  • Population adjustments for multiple campaigns.

Content and Environments

  • Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.
  • Additional Polish and bug fixing for the end escape sequence in the final mission of “The Only Way to Be Sure” campaign.
  • Targeted GPU/CPU optimizations and performance improvements for PC and all console platforms.
  • Environment and lighting visual improvements across all campaigns.
  • Numerous environment and lighting bug fixes across all campaigns.

General

  • Gameplay and GPU Optimizations
  • Matchmaking stability and bug fixing
  • AI Teammate bug fixing and improvements Localization
  • Support added for:
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • French
  • German
  • Italian
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Russian
  • Spanish
  • Czech
  • Polish
  • Korean"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer

Quelle: dsogaming.com
Anzeige: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) 44,99 ● Ring Fit Adventure 66,99 ● The Sherlock Holmes Collection 5,60 ● MSI MPG B550 ATX Mainboard Sockel AM4 148,90 ● Nintendo Switch Neon-Rot/Neon-Blau 299,90 ● Philips 50PUS8105/12 LED-TV mit Ambilight 449,99 ● Apple TV 4K (64GB) 164,00 ● Logitech G903 Gaming-Maus 89,00

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am