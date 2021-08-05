Song In The Smoke: 17-Bit zeigt Jagd- und Kampftechniken aus dem vorzeitlichen Survival-Abenteuer für VR

Gezeigt werden u.a. die Hirsch-Jagd mit Pfeil und Bogen, der Nahkampf, die Abwehr wilder Kreaturen sowie der "geheimnisvolle Song" des Spiels. Dieses Lied führt an verschiedenen Orten zu den Geheimnissen der Welt.
VR makes Song in the Smoke's hunting a tense, thrilling experience. Watch our master bowman @Jkooza stalk his prey, line up the perfect shot, and claim his reward in this gameplay footage: pic.twitter.com/IoDJddMzvg
— 17-BIT (@17_BIT) July 14, 2021
Strange and dangerous creatures live in the mysterious world of Song in the Smoke, but fortunately, you're not defenseless. Break out your club and swing away in VR to beat back any hungry predators dead set on making you their lunch. pic.twitter.com/vZgr2i1ez2
— 17-BIT (@17_BIT) July 16, 2021
No weapons? No problem. Turn your environment to your advantage in Song in the Smoke, throwing rocks, sticks, and anything else you can get your hands on at the things that want to eat you. pic.twitter.com/vdbnqG5dYK
— 17-BIT (@17_BIT) August 3, 2021
Letztes aktuelles Video: AnkündigungsTrailer
The song is your guide through the treacherous lands of Song in the Smoke. Follow it, and you may just uncover this strange world's secrets. pic.twitter.com/vJbOW8HAzm
— 17-BIT (@17_BIT) July 19, 2021