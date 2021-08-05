 

Song In The Smoke: 17-Bit zeigt Jagd- und Kampftechniken aus dem vorzeitlichen Survival-Abenteuer für VR

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Song In The Smoke: 17-Bit zeigt Jagd- und Kampftechniken aus dem vorzeitlichen Survival-Abenteuer für VR

Song In The Smoke (Survival & Crafting) von 17-BIT
Song In The Smoke (Survival & Crafting) von 17-BIT - Bildquelle: 17-BIT
Endlich gibt es etwas mehr Fleisch: Nach wenig sagenden Hintergrund-Trailern zum Studio präsentiert Entwickler 17-Bit auf Twitter wieder nähere Einblicke in die Mechaniken von Song In The Smoke. Das vorzeitliche Survival-Abenteuer soll noch im Sommer für Quest, PSVR sowie PC-VR erscheinen.

Gezeigt werden u.a. die Hirsch-Jagd mit Pfeil und Bogen, der Nahkampf, die Abwehr wilder Kreaturen sowie der "geheimnisvolle Song" des Spiels. Dieses Lied führt an verschiedenen Orten zu den Geheimnissen der Welt.



Letztes aktuelles Video: AnkündigungsTrailer

Quelle: Twitter-Auftritt 17-Bit
Anzeige: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) 44,99 ● Ring Fit Adventure 66,99 ● Philips 50PUS8105/12 LED-TV mit Ambilight 449,99 ● Apple TV 4K (64GB) 164,00 ● Nintendo Switch Neon-Rot/Neon-Blau 319,90 ● Logitech G903 Gaming-Maus 94,99 ● The Sherlock Holmes Collection 5,60

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am