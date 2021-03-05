Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever: Orientiert sich an Lightgun-Shootern der Neunziger

Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock sollen auf ihrem Trip nach Silicon Valley eine "Zombiekiller-Rennstrecke" einweihen, die sich "Zombieland Invitational" nennt - inklusive eines Adrenalin-Systems und Headshot-Kombos, welche die Zeit verlangsamen (zur offiziellen Website).
Screenshot - Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, PlayStationVR, VirtualReality)
"- Join the crew - Get trained up by Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock to take on the undead.
- Adrenaline system - Two headshots in a row makes the world slow, use it to your advantage!
- Global leaderboards - Challenge your friends, beat their times and climb the global leaderboards.
- Powerful weapons - Unlock shotguns, revolvers, assault rifles and more to find your ideal loadout.
- Upgrade your arsenal - Improve your weapons with powerful upgrades and perks.
- The Zombieland Invitational - Take your skills, weapons, upgrades and perks into the fastest, most dangerous zombie killing race course ever devised.
- Built for VR from the ground up - Bringing light-gun shooters back from the dead, and into your home"
Letztes aktuelles Video: AnkündigungsTrailer