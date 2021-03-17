Imp of the Sun: Action-Plattformer aus Peru erscheint Ende Juni

Als Kobold, der von einer sterbenden Sonne erschaffen wurde, landet man auf der Planetenoberfläche, um die gefallenen Königreiche von dunklen Mächten zurückzuerobern, die ihn zuvor betrogen haben. Genau wie beim artverwandten Ori bewegt man sich auch hier durch handgezeichnete 2D-Kulissen, stellt sich Sprungpassagen sowie Gegnern und erlangt im Laufe des Abenteuers neue Fähigkeiten.
Features:
- Play with fire! You are a son of the Sun, and can wield the Sun’s scorching power
- Streamlined gameplay built for fluid movement and combo-based combat
- Unique Peruvian-influenced art style and soundtrack, inspired by real-world relics of the Andean culture
- Experience five unique and punishing bosses in any order you choose, each with their own complex mechanics and backstory
- Never stop getting better!
- IOTS is built to be played and re-played, as players learn how to better control the Imp and its powers, and navigate the environments
- Set record times for your friends to compete against, or try to make the global/regional leaderboards!
- Play Eclipse Mode for the truest experience in a darkened kingdom -- all areas are shrouded in total darkness until explored by the Imp. Veterans only!
- Play Boss Rush mode to try to fell each of the five bosses in a row in a single run
- Play Horde mode to see how long you can last standing against a never-ending onslaught of enemies
