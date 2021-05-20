Das Summer Game Fest 2021 wird am 10. Juni 2021 ab 20:00 Uhr mit einer großen Show auf YouTube beginnen. In dem "World-Premiere-Showcase-Event" von und mit Geoff Keighley werden diverse Ankündigungen von großen und kleinen Publishern/Entwicklern erwartet. Außerdem werden ein Auftritt von Weezer und die "Day-of-the-Devs-Showcase" mit neuen Indie-Spielen (u.a. mit iam8bit und Double Fine Productions) versprochen.
Das Summer Game Fest 2021 soll noch im Juni weitergehen. Folgende Partner wurden u.a. bestätigt: 2K Games, Activision, Amazon Games, Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Blizzard Entertainment, Capcom, Devolver Digital, DotEmu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Finji, Frontier Developments, Gearbox Software, Hi-Rez Studios, Innersloth, Koch Media, Mediatonic, miHoYo, PlayStation (Sony Interactive Entertainment), Psyonix, Raw Fury, Riot Games, Saber Interactive, Sega, Square Enix, Steam, Tencent Games, Tribeca Festival 2021, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, Wizards of the Coast und Xbox (Microsoft).
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Summer Game Fest 2021 - "World-Premiere-Showcase-Event" am 10. Juni
