Summer Game Fest 2021: ID@Xbox Demo Event ist zurück

Inzwischen ist das ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event mit ersten Anspielversionen kommender Xbox-One- und Xbox-Series-X|S-Spiele gestartet:
- Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)
- BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)
- Button City (Subliminal)
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)
- Dreamers (PlaySys)
- Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)
- Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)
- Paint the Town Red (South East Games)
- Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)
- The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)
- The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
- Wreck Out (Four5Six)
Bis zum 21. Juni sollen insgesamt über 40 Demos bereitgestellt werden. Hier die aktuelle Teilnehmerliste:
- A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)
- Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
- Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)
- BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)
- Black Book (Morteshka)
- Button City (Subliminal)
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)
- Clouzy! (Tinymoon)
- ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)
- Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
- Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)
- Dreamers (PlaySys)
- Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
- Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)
- Fractal Space (Haze Games)
- Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)
- Godstrike (Overpowered)
- Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
- Lake (Gamious)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)
- Mad Streets (Craftshop)
- Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
- Paint the Town Red (South East Games)
- Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)
- Sable (Shedworks)
- Sail Forth (David Evans Games)
- Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)
- Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)
- Teacup (Smarto Club)
- The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)
- The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)
- The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)
- The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
- Trigger Witch (Rainbite)
- Tunic (Isometricorp)
- Wreck Out (Four5Six)
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 11. Juni 2021, 15:46 Uhr:
Das ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event geht in die zweite Runde: Vom 15. bis zum 22. Juni 2021 will Microsoft mehr als 40 Demos zu kommenden Spielen für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S bereitstellen, wie man via Xbox Wire bekanntgibt.
Das Aufgebot wird u. a. Anspielfassungen von Sable, Lake, The Riftbreaker, Echo Generation und Tunic umfassen. Das komplette Line-up soll in den nächsten Tagen enthüllt werden - womöglich im Rahmen des am Sonntag Abend um 21:00 Uhr stattfindenden Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.