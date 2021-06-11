 

Summer Game Fest 2021: ID@Xbox Demo Event ist zurück

von ,

Summer Game Fest: ID@Xbox Demo Event ist zurück

Summer Game Fest 2021 (Events) von Summer Game Fest
Summer Game Fest 2021 (Events) von Summer Game Fest - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Aktualisierung vom 16. Juni 2021, 08:40 Uhr:

Inzwischen ist das ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event mit ersten Anspielversionen kommender Xbox-One- und Xbox-Series-X|S-Spiele gestartet:
Bis zum 21. Juni sollen insgesamt über 40 Demos bereitgestellt werden. Hier die aktuelle Teilnehmerliste:
  • A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)
  • Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
  • Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)
  • BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)
  • Black Book (Morteshka)
  • Button City (Subliminal)
  • Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)
  • Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)
  • Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)
  • Clouzy! (Tinymoon)
  • ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)
  • Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
  • Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)
  • Dreamers (PlaySys)
  • Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
  • Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)
  • Fractal Space (Haze Games)
  • Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)
  • Godstrike (Overpowered)
  • Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
  • Lake (Gamious)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)
  • Mad Streets (Craftshop)
  • Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
  • Paint the Town Red (South East Games)
  • Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)
  • Sable (Shedworks)
  • Sail Forth (David Evans Games)
  • Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)
  • Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)
  • Teacup (Smarto Club)
  • The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)
  • The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)
  • The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)
  • The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
  • Trigger Witch (Rainbite)
  • Tunic (Isometricorp)
  • Wreck Out (Four5Six)

Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 11. Juni 2021, 15:46 Uhr:

Das ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event geht in die zweite Runde: Vom 15. bis zum 22. Juni 2021 will Microsoft mehr als 40 Demos zu kommenden Spielen für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S bereitstellen, wie man via Xbox Wire bekanntgibt.

Das Aufgebot wird u. a. Anspielfassungen von Sable, Lake, The Riftbreaker, Echo Generation und Tunic umfassen. Das komplette Line-up soll in den nächsten Tagen enthüllt werden - womöglich im Rahmen des am Sonntag Abend um 21:00 Uhr stattfindenden Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
