Bleach: Brave Souls: Free-to-play-Action wird für PS4 umgesetzt

Mit dabei sind die typischen Special-Moves der Anime-Charaktere - inklusive einer japanischen Vertonung der Originalsprecher:
"- Three’s Company – Combine your favorite characters into teams of three. You can even make combinations of characters you would never see in the original story. The possibilities are almost limitless!
- Relive the Bleach Story – Follow the Bleach story from the moment Rukia and Ichigo first meet. Develop your characters as you complete quests that recreate pivotal scenes from the story.
- Play With and Against Friends – Pit your best warriors against other players’ teams and vie for the top spot in weekly player-versus-player leagues, or go online and team up with other players in exciting player-versus-enemy Co-Op Quests and Epic Raids!
- Develop Your Characters – Bleach: Brave Souls features a highly flexible character improvement system that allows you to create exactly the warriors and the team you want. Enter battle and earn experience to level up characters and improve their base stats, Ascend them to increase their max level, train them on the Soul Tree to further improve specific stats, or link characters together to provide additional support. The choice is yours!"