 

AMD: Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.3.3 für Sekiro und Generation Zero - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
AMD
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: AMD
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 [PC] - 8,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey [PC] - 26,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Origins [PC] - 17,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut Edition [PC] - 3,40 (Gamesplanet)
  • Styx: Shards Of Darkness [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

AMD Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.3.3 für Sekiro und Generation Zero

AMD (Unternehmen) von AMD
AMD (Unternehmen) von AMD - Bildquelle: AMD
AMD hat den Grafikkarten-Treiber Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.3.3 veröffentlicht (zum Download). Der Treiber wurde speziell für Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice und Generation Zero optimiert.

"Support For
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Generation Zero

Fixed Issues
  • Rainbow Six Siege may experience intermittent corruption or flickering on some game textures during gameplay.
  • DOTA 2 VR may experience stutter on some HMD devices when using the Vulkan API.

Known Issues
  • Mouse cursors may disappear or move out of the boundary of the top of a display on AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.
  • Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII."

Quelle: AMD

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am