AMD: Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.3.3 für Sekiro und Generation Zero - 4Players.de

"Support For
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Generation Zero
Fixed Issues
- Rainbow Six Siege may experience intermittent corruption or flickering on some game textures during gameplay.
- DOTA 2 VR may experience stutter on some HMD devices when using the Vulkan API.
Known Issues
- Mouse cursors may disappear or move out of the boundary of the top of a display on AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.
- Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII."