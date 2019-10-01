AMD: Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.9.3 für Ghost Recon Breakpoint - 4Players.de

Support For
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Radeon Image Sharpening: Now available on Radeon VII, Radeon RX Vega 64, Radeon RX Vega 56 and Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics products for DirectX 12 and Vulkan applications.
Fixed Issues
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice may exhibit texture corruption during later parts of the game.
- Discord may experience an application hang on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products when HW acceleration is enabled.
Known Issues
- Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.
- Display artifacts may be experienced on some 75hz display configurations on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics system configurations.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may experience stutter on some system configurations.
- Open Broadcasting Software may experience frame drops or stutter when using AMF encoding on some system configurations.
- HDMI overscan and underscan options may be missing from Radeon Settings on AMD Radeon VII system configurations when the primary display is set to 60hz.
- Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
- AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.