AMD: Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.9.3 für Ghost Recon Breakpoint - 4Players.de

AMD Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.9.3 für Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Für AMD-Grafikkarten ist ein neuer Treiber erschienen, der speziell für Ghost Recon Breakpoint optimiert wurde. Die Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition Version 19.9.3 kann hier runtergeladen werden.

Support For
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Radeon Image Sharpening: Now available on Radeon VII, Radeon RX Vega 64, Radeon RX Vega 56 and Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics products for DirectX 12 and Vulkan applications.

Fixed Issues
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice may exhibit texture corruption during later parts of the game.
  • Discord may experience an application hang on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products when HW acceleration is enabled.

Known Issues
  • Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.
  • Display artifacts may be experienced on some 75hz display configurations on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics system configurations.
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may experience stutter on some system configurations.
  • Open Broadcasting Software may experience frame drops or stutter when using AMF encoding on some system configurations.
  • HDMI overscan and underscan options may be missing from Radeon Settings on AMD Radeon VII system configurations when the primary display is set to 60hz.
  • Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
  • AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Quelle: AMD

