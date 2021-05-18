 

AMD: Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.5.2 für Days Gone

AMD Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.5.2 für Days Gone

AMD hat eine neue Version der Software-Suite bzw. des Treibers für Radeon-Grafikkarten veröffentlicht. Die "Radeon Software Adrenalin Version 21.5.2" verspricht gezielte Unterstützung für Days Gone und für das Microsoft DirectX 12 Agility SDK sowie für Shader Model 6.6. Der Treiber kann bei AMD runtergeladen werden (zum Download). Weitere Details findet ihr hier (in englischer Sprache).

"Support For
  • Days Gone
  • Microsoft DirectX 12 Agility SDK & Microsoft Shader Model 6.6

Fixed Issues
  • Uninstalling or upgrading Radeon Software using the factory reset option may delete AMD chipset driver folders if they are stored in the same directory as the Radeon Software installation. Users who wish to perform a factory reset are recommended to use the latest AMD cleanup utility instead.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 may experience shadow corruption on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics when ray tracing is enabled.
  • Intermittent loss of signal during AMD Link's Stream Optimization if HEVC is used on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products or later.
  • The download or launch Ryzen Master buttons in Radeon Software may intermittently disappear or may fail to initialize Ryzen Master.
  • FPS logging may log incorrectly or fail to log on RyzenTM Mobile 4000 series and RyzenTM Mobile 5000 series.
  • Radeon Software may experience a crash when Record & Stream tab is in use and a display is hot plugged."
Quelle: AMD
