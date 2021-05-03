 

Gas Station Simulator: Early Days: Kostenloser Prolog der Tankstellen-Simulation veröffentlicht

Gas Station Simulator - Early Days: Kostenloser Prolog der Tankstellen-Simulation veröffentlicht

Gas Station Simulator (Simulation) von Movie Games
Gas Station Simulator (Simulation) von Movie Games - Bildquelle: Movie Games
Am 28. April 2021 haben die Krakauer Entwickler DRAGO entertainment und Publisher Movie Games mit Gas Station Simulator: Prologue - Early Days einen kostenlosen Prolog ihrer noch in diesem Jahr erscheinenden Tankstellen-Simulation Gas Station Simulator für PC veröffentlicht. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam, wo man bei Gefallen auch gleich die Vollversion auf die Wunschliste setzen kann, sind "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 93 Prozent von 224 Reviews positiv).

Auch auf YouTube sei der Titel mit über zehn Millionen Aufrufen und mehr als 155 Millionen gesehenen Spielstunden bereits sehr erfolgreich, so die Macher. Im Prolog übernimmt man eine heruntergekommene Highway-Tankstelle in der US-amerikanischen Einöde, die man erst einmal auf Vordermann bringen muss. Später gehe es dann darum, Personal einzustellen, Geld zu verdienen und zu expandieren, was wiederum von der ebenfalls auf Steam erhältlichen Demo abgedeckt werde.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Days Prologue Trailer


Quelle: DRAGO entertainment / Movie Games / Steam
Kommentare

Creasy schrieb am
Warum gibt's eigentlich immer noch keine richtigen/normalen Thriller im Spielebereich. Der Screenshot sieht so cool aus, wie cool wäre es, wenn der aus nen richtigen Spiel komnen würde.
schrieb am