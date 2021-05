Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread: Explosive Metroidvania-Action für PC und Konsolen angekündigt

Screenshot - Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (PC)

Screenshot - Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (PC)

Screenshot - Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (PC)

Screenshot - Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (PC)

Screenshot - Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (PC)

Screenshot - Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (PC)

Screenshot - Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (PC)

Screenshot - Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (PC)

Screenshot - Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (PC)

Screenshot - Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (PC)