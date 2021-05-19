 

Beasties: Mix aus Farm-Aufbau, Monster-Training und Steinchenknobler startet Kickstarter-Kampagne

Mit Beasties hat das sechsköpfige Studio Rokaplay aus Darmstadt einen Mix aus Farm-Aufbau, Monster-Training, Match-3-Knobler und Abenteuer angekündigt. Das Spiel für den PC (Steam, später auch für Nintendo Switch) sucht seit heute Unterstützer auf Kickstarter.com.

"Farme, erkunde, crafte, knüpfe neue Freundschaften & mehr" - so die Einleitung der Kampagne, die 34 Tage vor Schluss rund 1.700 der nötigen 20.000 Euro erreicht hat. Für den Early-Access-Start auf dem PC ist ein Termin im dritten oder vierten Quartal 2021 geplant.



"Key Features:

- Sophisticated genre mix of Monster Trainer, Match-3 & Farming
- Easy to learn, hard to master Turn-Based Match-3 Combat
- Team up with Beasties, upgrade and customize them to your gameplay
- Earn money with farming
- Sell your goods or craft new ones on the market
- Be a co-producer and part of the development of this game
- The game is 100% Plant-Based and we care about diversity
- The game will be released on PC (Steam, Gog etc) and on Nintendo Switch."

Screenshot - Beasties (PC, Switch)

Screenshot - Beasties (PC, Switch)

Screenshot - Beasties (PC, Switch)

Screenshot - Beasties (PC, Switch)

Screenshot - Beasties (PC, Switch)

Screenshot - Beasties (PC, Switch)

Screenshot - Beasties (PC, Switch)

Screenshot - Beasties (PC, Switch)


Quelle: Rokaplay, Kickstarter.com
