Lies of P: Ankündigung: Pinocchio mit dem Flair von Dark Souls?

Im Spiel schlüpft man in die Rolle der bekannten (Holz-)Puppe und wacht an einem abgelegenen Bahnhof in der Stadt Krat auf, die von Wahnsinn und Blutdurst geprägt ist. Vor ihm liegt ein Notiz-Zettel mit folgenden Worten: "Finde Mr. Geppetto. Er ist hier in der Stadt".
Neben Kampf und Waffen-Crafting soll auch das Lügen als Mechanik herhalten, um den Lauf der Geschichte zu beeinflussen. Darüber hinaus wird auch ein spezielles Skill-System in Aussicht gestellt, bei dem man Teile der Puppe für neue Fähigkeiten austauschen kann. Neben Verbesserungen im Kampf sollen sie aber auch in anderen Bereichen von Vorteil sein, über die man derzeit noch nichts verraten will.
Fetaures:
- A Dark Fairytale Retold – The timeless tale of Pinocchio has been reimagined with dark and striking visuals. Set in the fallen city of Krat, Pinocchio desperately fights to become human against all odds.
- Visual Concept – The city of Krat was inspired by the Belle Epoque Era in Europe (late 19th Century to the early 20th Century) and is the epitome of a collapsed city bereft of prosperity.
- “Lying” Quests and Multiple Endings – Experience interconnected procedural quests that play out depending on how you lie. These choices will then affect how the story ends.
- Weapon-Making System – You can combine weapons in a multitude of ways to create something new altogether. Research to find the best combinations and make something truly special.
- Special Skill System – With Pinocchio being a doll, you can change parts of his body to gain new skills and hopefully an edge in battle. But not all of the enhancements are for fighting though, they can also provide several other unique and useful features.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Story Trailer