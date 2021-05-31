 

Force of Nature 2: Ghost Keeper: Sandbox-Abenteuer geht in die zweite Runde

Force of Nature 2: Ghost Keeper (Survival & Crafting) von A.Y.std
Force of Nature 2: Ghost Keeper (Survival & Crafting) von A.Y.std - Bildquelle: A.Y.std
Am 27. Mai 2021 hat Artem Yatchenko sein Open-World-Abenteuer Force of Nature 2: Ghost Keeper für PC veröffentlicht. Der Download via Steam, wo die Nutzerreviews bis dato "sehr positiv" ausfallen, kostet 13,29 Euro.

Ghost Keeper wird wie der 2016 erschienene Vorgänger Force of Nature als eine Mischung aus Survival, Sandbox, Action, Adventure, Rollenspiel, Strategie and Ressourcen-Management beschrieben. Man erkundet eine unbekannte, prozedural generierte Spielwelt mit dynamischen Tages- und Wetterwechseln, sammelt Rohstoffe, zähmt Tiere, errichtet Unterkünfte, betreibt Landwirtschaft und bestreitet Kämpfe - anfangs mit primitiven Waffen und Werkzeugen, später sogar mit Magie.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer


Quelle: Artem Yatchenko / Steam
