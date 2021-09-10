Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Looter-Shooter-Ableger zu Borderlands erscheint im März 2022

2K Games und Gearbox Entertainment haben den Release-Termin des an Borderlands angelehnten Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (ab 53,99 bei vorbestellen) verraten: Der komplett auf Deutsch lokalisierte Looter-Shooter im High-Fantasy-Szenario soll am 25. März 2022 erscheinen. Das Datum wurde in einem Trailer präsentiert, in dem es frische Szenen aus der Comic-Welt und von ihren exzentrischen Figuren zu sehen gibt.
Die unterstützten Plattformen umfassen PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One sowie PC (via Steam und Epic Games Store). Im Spiel schießt, plündert, schnetzelt und zaubert sich der Spieler den Weg frei, um den Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands zu besiegen. Bunker-Master Tina leitet die Charaktere durch die Rollenspiel-Welt und beeinflusst die Erzählung, wenn sie es möchte. Es handelt sich um kein Borderlands-Spiel, Serien-Fans sollten sich aber gleich zu Hause fühlen.
Hier geht es zur offiziellen Website mit Vorbestell-Möglichkeiten und Infos über unterschiedliche Editionen. Gematsu.com hat die jeweiligen Inhalte aus der englischen Pressemitteilung folgendermaßen tabellarisch aufgeschlüsselt:
"Standard Edition
- Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Price: $59.99
- Physical and Digital: Yes
- Pre-Order: Yes
- Next-Gen Optimization: No
- Dragon Lord Pack: No
- Season Pass: No
Next-Level Edition
- Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series
- Price: $69.99
- Physical and Digital: Yes
- Pre-Order: Yes
- Next-Gen Optimization: Yes
- Dragon Lord Pack: Yes
- Season Pass: No
Chaotic Great Edition
- Platforms: PC
- Price: $79.99
- Physical and Digital: Yes
- Pre-Order: Yes
- Next-Gen Optimization: N/A
- Dragon Lord Pack: Yes
- Season Pass: Yes
Chaotic Great Edition
- Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
- Price: $89.99
- Physical and Digital: Yes
- Pre-Order: Yes
- Next-Gen Optimization: Yes
- Dragon Lord Pack: Yes
- Season Pass: Yes
Pre-Order Incentive
All players who pre-order the game will receive the Golden Hero Armor Pack, a unique armor preset. This in-game item is available for all editions on all platforms. Pre-order offer available through March 24, 2022.
- Digital pre-orders: Golden Hero Armor Pack will be delivered via game at launch.
- Physical pre-orders: Golden Hero Armor Pack will be delivered via code in box to be redeemed in game. Terms apply.
Dragon Lord Pack
This pack contains the following unique cosmetic items:
- Legendary Weapon, The Apex
- Skullantir Legendary Spell
- Tyrant Attire Armor Presets (five items)
- Villain’s Visage Face Preset (two items)
- Death’s Head Makeup Pack (three items)
- Emperor of the Dead Banner Set (three items)
- Kwartz Hero Statue Material
Season Pass
The pass includes four content add-ons, as well as the Butt Stallion Pack bonus cosmetic content. This pack Includes:
- Diamond Guard Armor Preset (three items)
- Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack (five items)
- Adamant Throne Banner Set (two items)
- Diamond Hero Statue Material
Treasure Trove
In addition to the various editions of the game itself, players may also purchase the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Treasure Trove, a physical crate of collectibles that includes the following limited-edition items for an SRP of $99.99:
- Cloth overworld map
- Game-themed tarot card deck
- Butt Stallion plush doll
- Papercraft booklet
- Bunkers & Badasses module booklet
- Game-themed enamel pins
Please note that the Treasure Trove does not include a copy of the game and is not available in all territories. Supplies are limited.
Internet Compatibility
Not required for single-player or local split-screen co-op; required for online cooperative multiplayer."