Ikai: Horror-Spiel rund um japanische Folklore sucht im Oktober PCs und Konsolen heim

Waffen wird es keine geben. Stattdessen wird man Schleichpassagen meistern oder vor den übernatürlichen Bedrohungen fliehen müssen. Zur Verteidigung kann man außerdem zum Pinsel greifen und mystische Kanji-Zeichen verwenden, um sich vor nahenden Dämonen zu schützen.
Features:
- FEAR: Experience the horror in first-person by the hand of Japanese spirits, monsters, and yokai.
- EXPLORATION: Wander around a feudal Shinto shrine and explore to unveil the story behind Naoko, the main character.
- DRAWING: Concentrate on drawing protective seals over the strange sounds and events happening around.
- PUZZLES: Pit your wits against the several puzzles that will try to stop you
- STEALTH & RUN: Be silent, do not disturb the evil… Or just run, run away from it all, if you can…
Als ein Teil der spanischen Initiative PlayStation Talents wird das spanische Studio Endflame von Sony unterstützt. Es besteht aus lediglich drei Entwicklern.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigungstrailer