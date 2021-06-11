Garden Story: Kopffüßer aus dem Garten gehen auf großes Rollenspiel-Abenteuer

In dem pixeligen Mix aus Rollenspiel und "Social Sim" übernimmt man die Rolle von Concord, einem neu angestellten Dorfwächter. Man hilft den niedlichen Nachbarn, lässt sich von ihnen helfen und bekämpft eine mysteriöse Fäulnis, die das einst florierende Land befallen hat. Auf dem Programm steht der Schutz der Umwelt, die Entdeckung neuer Regionen sowie das Formen neuer Freundschaften, während man Puzzles löst und die Monster in Dungeons z.B. mit dem Schwert das Fürchten lehrt.
"Features
- Restore a dilapidated island: Explore and cultivate each of the four regions as Concord the Grape.
- Nurture your environment: Care for garden plots, gather resources, and upgrade your tools to better take care of your new home.
- Solve the mystery of the Rot: Uncover the island’s broken past as you solve puzzles and defend yourself against the corruption of Rot.
- Curate a library: Deposit and catalogue resources to create a library of island lore!
- Set your pace: Care for garden plots by day, take a stroll in the evening, or focus on completing favors...It’s all up to you!
- Acquire memories:Experience new things to fill Concord’s scrapbook with usable perks and traits!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Release Window Trailer