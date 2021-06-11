 

Garden Story: Kopffüßer aus dem Garten gehen auf großes Rollenspiel-Abenteuer

Garden Story (Rollenspiel) von Rose City Games, VIZ Media
Garden Story (Rollenspiel) von Rose City Games, VIZ Media - Bildquelle: Rose City Games, VIZ Media
Gärtnern, kämpfen, aufbauen, Rollen spielen - dieser Mix gewinnt nach dem Erfolg von Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Stardew Valley, Rune Factory & Co. immer mehr an Beliebtheit. So auch in Garden Story, das von Entwickler Picogram sowie den Publishern Rose City Games und VIZ Media angekündigt wurde. Es soll im Sommer 2021 für Switch, PC und Mac erscheinen (zur Steam-Seite).

In dem pixeligen Mix aus Rollenspiel und "Social Sim" übernimmt man die Rolle von Concord, einem neu angestellten Dorfwächter. Man hilft den niedlichen Nachbarn, lässt sich von ihnen helfen und bekämpft eine mysteriöse Fäulnis, die das einst florierende Land befallen hat. Auf dem Programm steht der Schutz der Umwelt, die Entdeckung neuer Regionen sowie das Formen neuer Freundschaften, während man Puzzles löst und die Monster in Dungeons z.B. mit dem Schwert das Fürchten lehrt.



"Features

- Restore a dilapidated island: Explore and cultivate each of the four regions as Concord the Grape.
- Nurture your environment: Care for garden plots, gather resources, and upgrade your tools to better take care of your new home.
- Solve the mystery of the Rot: Uncover the island’s broken past as you solve puzzles and defend yourself against the corruption of Rot.
- Curate a library: Deposit and catalogue resources to create a library of island lore!
- Set your pace: Care for garden plots by day, take a stroll in the evening, or focus on completing favors...It’s all up to you!
- Acquire memories:Experience new things to fill Concord’s scrapbook with usable perks and traits!"

Quelle: Picogram
