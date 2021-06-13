 

Inscryption: Düsterer Roguelike-Deckbuilder für PC

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Inscryption: Düsterer Roguelike-Deckbuilder für PC

Inscryption (Taktik & Strategie) von Devolver Digital
Inscryption (Taktik & Strategie) von Devolver Digital - Bildquelle: Devolver Digital
Mit Inscryption ist ein Roguelike-Deckbuilding-Kartenspiel für PC angekündigt worden, das ebenfalls auf Escape-Room-artige Rätsel und Psycho-Horror-Elemente setzen wird. Das Spiel von Publisher Devolver Digital wird von dem Team hinter Pony Island und The Hex entwickelt. Es soll im Laufe des Jahres für PC via Steam erscheinen.

Devolver Digital: "From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games. Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards..."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)


Anzeige: Ring Fit Adventure [Switch] 69,99 ● Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PlayStation 5] 74,99 ● Lego Harry Potter: Die große Halle von Hogwarts 74,90 ● LG 50NANO759PA LED-TV (50 Zoll/126cm) 599,00 ● Samsung 870 QVO 1TB, SATA-SSD 82,90 ● SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 2 TB 199,90 ● JBL Live 500 BT Over-Ear Kopfhörer 69,99 ● Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition + Demon's Souls [PlayStation 5] 79,99 ● Battlefield 4 (PC) gratis für Prime-Mitglieder

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am