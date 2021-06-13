Inscryption: Düsterer Roguelike-Deckbuilder für PC

Mit Inscryption
ist ein Roguelike-Deckbuilding-Kartenspiel für PC angekündigt worden, das ebenfalls auf Escape-Room-artige Rätsel und Psycho-Horror-Elemente setzen wird. Das Spiel von Publisher Devolver Digital wird von dem Team hinter Pony Island und The Hex entwickelt. Es soll im Laufe des Jahres für PC via Steam
erscheinen.
Devolver Digital: "From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games. Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards..."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer
Screenshot - Inscryption (PC)
