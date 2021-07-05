 

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials: Der Abgrund öffnet sich auch auf PS4 und Xbox One

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials - Der Abgrund öffnet sich auch auf PS4 und Xbox One

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials (Action-Adventure) von DANGEN Entertainment
Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials (Action-Adventure) von DANGEN Entertainment - Bildquelle: DANGEN Entertainment
Am 14. bzw. 15. Juli 2021 wollen Unspeakable Pixels und DANGEN Entertainment das bereits für PC sowie Nintendo Switch erschienene und auf Steam bis dato "sehr positiv" bewertete 2D-Action-Adventure Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials auch für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlichen. Im Microsoft Store kann man den Xbox Play Anywhere unterstützenden Titel bereits für 19,99 Euro vorbestellen. Auf Valves Download-Portal ist außerdem eine kostenlose Demo erhältlich.

In Batbarian kämpft man sich als Barbar durch einen düsteren Abgrund mit unzähligen Monstern, Fallen und Geheimnissen. Begleitet wird man dabei von einer leuchtenden Fledermaus namens Pip. Die Macher verspechen ein "bissiges" Metroidvania-Abenteuer mit Hunderten von Räumen, Bosskämpfen, sich anschließenden Begleitern, Dialogentscheidungen, Rollenspielelementen und Rätseln, die Barbar und Fledermaus oft nur gemeinsam lösen können.

Letztes aktuelles Video: AnkündigungsTrailer PS4 Xbox One


Quelle: Unspeakable Pixels / DANGEN Entertainment / Steam
