 

Creepy Tale 2: Fortsetzung des düsteren Rätselabenteuers hat einen Releasetermin

Creepy Tale 2: Fortsetzung des düsteren Rätselabenteuers hat einen Releasetermin

Creepy Tale 2 (Adventure) von Creepy Brothers
Creepy Tale 2 (Adventure) von Creepy Brothers - Bildquelle: Creepy Brothers
Creepy Tale 2 erscheint am 16. Juli bei Steam zum Preis von 9,99 Euro. Das hat Entwickler Creepy Brothers bekanntgegeben. Es handelt sich dabei um die Fortsetzung des düsteren Rätselabenteuers aus dem Jahr 2020. Dabei schlüpft man in die Rolle des tapferen Lars, der sich auf die Suche nach seiner Schwester Ellie begibt, die von einer bösen Macht entführt wurde, die ihre Opfer in willenlose Sklaven verwandelt. Als Schauplatz dient ein Königreich, in dem Menschen und magische Wesen koexistieren.

Als eine der Inspirationsquellen nennen die Entwickler die Werke der Gebrüder Grimm. Viel Zeit hat die Entwicklung allerdings nicht beansprucht: Das Team startete seine Arbeiten im Sommer des vergangenen Jahres, nachdem der Vorgänger für Switch angekündigt wurde.

Features:
  • Solve ingenious puzzles that will lead Lars to his sister and the creature behind her kidnap.
  • Enjoy a narrative-focused, accessible gameplay suitable for any kind of player.
  • Explore a kingdom widely inspired by the legends of Central European oral tradition, where magic creatures try to coexist peacefully with mankind — and, sometimes, even protect them from evil forces.
  • Feel the gloomy essence of this creepy tale through its decadent cartoonish art style, aesthetically similar to games like Knock-knock! and Don’t Starve.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Official Teaser

Quelle: Pressemitteilung
