Creepy Tale 2: Fortsetzung des düsteren Rätselabenteuers hat einen Releasetermin

Als eine der Inspirationsquellen nennen die Entwickler die Werke der Gebrüder Grimm. Viel Zeit hat die Entwicklung allerdings nicht beansprucht: Das Team startete seine Arbeiten im Sommer des vergangenen Jahres, nachdem der Vorgänger für Switch angekündigt wurde.
Features:
- Solve ingenious puzzles that will lead Lars to his sister and the creature behind her kidnap.
- Enjoy a narrative-focused, accessible gameplay suitable for any kind of player.
- Explore a kingdom widely inspired by the legends of Central European oral tradition, where magic creatures try to coexist peacefully with mankind — and, sometimes, even protect them from evil forces.
- Feel the gloomy essence of this creepy tale through its decadent cartoonish art style, aesthetically similar to games like Knock-knock! and Don’t Starve.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Official Teaser