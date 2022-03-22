FIFA 22: Update 8 kurz vor Release

Demnach führt das Update 8 für FIFA 22 unter anderem eine von vielen Fans seit einiger Zeit gewünschte Änderung ein. Den Skill-Move "Drag to Drag" könnt ihr nämlich künftig etwas früher in seiner Animation unterbrechen, wenn ihr ihn mithilfe des rechten Analogsticks ausgeführt habt. Außerdem kümmert sich das Update um einige kleinere, aber dennoch nervige Fehler. So sollte die Animation beim Anstoß während einer Koop-Partie fortan nicht mehr viel Zeit in Anspruch nehmen. Weiterhin soll es nicht mehr vorkommen, dass der Torhüter ohne einen entsprechenden Befehl auf den ballführenden Spieler des gegnerischen Teams zustürmt. Hier die Änderungen in der Übersicht (im englischen Original):
Gameplay
Made the following change:
- The Drag To Drag Skill Move can be interrupted earlier in the animation after being performed with the right analog input.
Addressed the following issues:
- When the attacking player was performing a cross, Auto Switching did not occur as expected for the defending team if their controlled player was Containing.
- When a goal was scored in the last moment of a match, it wasn’t being counted towards the result in some rare instances.
- When playing Co-Op, the initial kick off pass animation was taking slightly longer than intended.
- In some rare situations, the goalkeeper rushed towards the ball carrier without being requested to do so.
VOLTA FOOTBALL
Addressed the following issues:
- VOLTA ARCADE could display as being unavailable even when it was available.
- In some cases, a red ball could have been used on a red surface, making it difficult to view the ball.
Pro Clubs
Addressed the following issue:
- Club and Virtual Pro information could disappear from the UI after sending Drop-In invites. This was a visual issue only.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Updated some kits and stadia.
- Added and updated a total of 51 new star heads.