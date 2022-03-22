FIFA 22: Update 8 kurz vor Release

Gameplay



Made the following change:

The Drag To Drag Skill Move can be interrupted earlier in the animation after being performed with the right analog input.

Addressed the following issues:

When the attacking player was performing a cross, Auto Switching did not occur as expected for the defending team if their controlled player was Containing.

When a goal was scored in the last moment of a match, it wasn’t being counted towards the result in some rare instances.

When playing Co-Op, the initial kick off pass animation was taking slightly longer than intended.

In some rare situations, the goalkeeper rushed towards the ball carrier without being requested to do so.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

VOLTA ARCADE could display as being unavailable even when it was available.

In some cases, a red ball could have been used on a red surface, making it difficult to view the ball.

Pro Clubs



Addressed the following issue:

Club and Virtual Pro information could disappear from the UI after sending Drop-In invites. This was a visual issue only.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits and stadia.

Added and updated a total of 51 new star heads.