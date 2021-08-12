Dust to the End: Endzeit-Rollenspiel verlässt den Early Access

Am 11. August 2021 haben Haojoy Game, Zjoy Game und 2P Games das postapokalyptische 2D-Rollenspiel Dust to the End
für PC veröffentlicht und den Early Access nach knapp einem Jahr offiziell beendet. Der Download via Steam
, wo die Nutzerreviews bislang "sehr positiv" ausfallen, kostet 7,39 Euro.
In Dust to the End findet man sich in einer durch einen globalen Atomkrieg zerstörten sowie von Hunger und Sklaverei geprägten Welt wieder, in der man mit einer Karawane ums Überleben kämpft. Man erkundet eine riesige Einöde mit über 50 Siedlungen, errichtet unterirdische Stützpunkte, treibt Handel, heuert Söldner an und bestreitet rundenbasierte Kämpfe. Außerdem werden storyrelevante Dialog-Entscheidungen und verschiedene Spielenden versprochen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
