 

Dust to the End: Endzeit-Rollenspiel verlässt den Early Access

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Dust to the End: Endzeit-Rollenspiel verlässt den Early Access

Dust to the End (Rollenspiel) von 2P Games / Haojoy Game
Dust to the End (Rollenspiel) von 2P Games / Haojoy Game - Bildquelle: 2P Games / Haojoy Game
Am 11. August 2021 haben Haojoy Game, Zjoy Game und 2P Games das postapokalyptische 2D-Rollenspiel Dust to the End für PC veröffentlicht und den Early Access nach knapp einem Jahr offiziell beendet. Der Download via Steam, wo die Nutzerreviews bislang "sehr positiv" ausfallen, kostet 7,39 Euro.

In Dust to the End findet man sich in einer durch einen globalen Atomkrieg zerstörten sowie von Hunger und Sklaverei geprägten Welt wieder, in der man mit einer Karawane ums Überleben kämpft. Man erkundet eine riesige Einöde mit über 50 Siedlungen, errichtet unterirdische Stützpunkte, treibt Handel, heuert Söldner an und bestreitet rundenbasierte Kämpfe. Außerdem werden storyrelevante Dialog-Entscheidungen und verschiedene Spielenden versprochen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer


Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)

Screenshot - Dust to the End (PC)


Quelle: Haojoy Game / Zjoy Game / 2P Games / Steam
Anzeige: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) 44,99 ● Ring Fit Adventure 65,99 ● The Sherlock Holmes Collection 5,60 ● Apple TV 4K (64GB) 179,00 ● Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel 249,00 ● Echo Show 5 54,99

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am