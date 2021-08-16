 

Call of Duty: Vanguard: Gerüchte: Zweiter Weltkrieg und vier Fronten

Nach mehreren "Leaks" steht mehr oder weniger fest, dass der diesjährige Call-of-Duty-Teil im Zweiten Weltkrieg spielen und den Titel "Call of Duty: Vanguard" tragen wird. Der Shooter wird wohl in drei Editionen (wie Black Ops Cold War: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle und Ultimate Edition) erscheinen und auch Hinweise auf eine Open Beta sind entdeckt worden. Die Veröffentlichung der Vollversion ist wohl für Anfang November 2021 geplant.


Und mittlerweile rührt auch Activision Blizzard weiter die Werbetrommel. Neben einem kurzen Clip auf dem offiziellen Twitter-Kanal, der das Szenario und die Gerüchte direkt aufgreift, sind mehrere kurze Teaser-Videos an "Content Creator" geschickt worden, die vier unterschiedliche Fronten zeigen, die wohl im Spiel aufgegriffen werden: Pazifikfront, Nordafrika, Ostfront und Westfront.

