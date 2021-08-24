SpellForce 3 Reforced: Umsetzungen für PlayStation- und Xbox-Konsolen angekündigt

SpellForce 3
wird für PlayStation- und Xbox-Konsolen umgesetzt: SpellForce 3 Reforced
wird am 7. Dezember 2021 für PS4, PS5, Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S erscheinen (Preis: 39,99 Euro). Umgesetzt wird das von Grimlore Games entwickelte Spiel von Blitworks. Versprochen werden eine intuitive Gamepad-Steuerung und eine maßgeschneiderte Benutzeroberfläche. Für Besitzer der PC-Version von SpellForce 3 erscheint am selben Tag ein kostenloses Update auf die Reforced Edition.
Neben dem Basis-Spiel (SpellForce 3 Reforced) sind ab dem 07. Dezember auch die beiden Erweiterungen "Soul Harvest" und "Fallen God" auf Konsolen verfügbar, die seperat für jeweils 19,99 Euro angeboten werden. Basis-Spiel und beide Erweiterungen sind auch in einem Paket erhältlich. Diese SpellForce 3 Reforced Complete Edition liegt bei 59,99 Euro.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer
Screenshot - SpellForce 3 Reforced (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, One, XboxSeriesX)
