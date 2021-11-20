 

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition: Die Original-Versionen für PC werden wieder im Rockstar Store erhältlich sein und gratis an alle Trilogie-Käufer gehen

von ,

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition: Die Original-Versionen für PC werden wieder im Rockstar Store erhältlich sein und gratis für alle Trilogie-Käufer sein

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (Action-Adventure) von Take-Two Interactive
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (Action-Adventure) von Take-Two Interactive - Bildquelle: Take-Two Interactive
In einer ausführlichen Erklärung auf der hauseigenen Newswire-Seite hat Rockstar Games nicht nur ein Update zu den technischen Problemen der jüngst veröffentlichten Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition zur Verfügung gestellt, sondern sich auch nochmals für den Zustand entschuldigt, mit denen die Spiele-Sammlung in den Handel gegangen ist.

Wie es dort heißt, seien die modernisierten Versionen dieser Klassiker nicht in einem Zustand veröffentlicht worden, der den hauseigenen Qualitäts-Standards genüge - oder dem Standard, den die Fans erwarten. Es gebe Pläne, sich der Probleme anzunehmen und den Zustand der Titel kontinuierlich zu verbessern, bis sie die Qualität erreichen, die sie verdienten.

Gleichzeitig bat man aber auch darum, den Entwicklern gegenüber auf sozialen Medien respektvoll zu sein, die wohl ziemlich böse von enttäuschten Fans angegangen wurden.

Schließlich bestätigte man, dass man die Originale für den PC wieder als Bundle im Rockstar Store zur Verfügung stellen werde und allen Käufern der Definitive-Edition-Trilogie ohne zusätzliche Kosten in die Spiele-Bibliothek des Rockstar Games Launcher stellen werde.

Nachfolgend das Statement von Rockstar Games im Original:

Hi everyone,

We want to provide an update regarding the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games.

The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.

We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.

A new Title Update is on the way in the coming days for all versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that will address a number of issues. We will update everyone as soon as it is live.

In the meantime, it pains us to mention that we are hearing reports of members of the development teams being harassed on social media. We would kindly ask our community to please maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues.

While one of the goals of the Definitive Editions was to allow players to enjoy these games on modern platforms for many years to come, we also understand that some of you would still like to have the previous classic versions available for purchase.

We will be adding the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store shortly as a bundle. Additionally, everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost. We will update everyone as soon as these are back in the Rockstar Store.

Once again, we'd like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we work through these updates to ensure these games meet everyone's justifiably high standards.

Sincerely,
Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition wurde am 11. November 2021 für PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S sowie Switch veröffentlicht.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Offizieller Trailer

Quelle: Rockstar Games Newswire
Kommentare

batsi84 schrieb am
cM0 hat geschrieben: ?Heute 03:01
batsi84 hat geschrieben: ?Heute 01:19 https://t3n.de/news/cyberpunk-gta-wer-i ... al-buttons
Ich denke der Artikel hier ist ein guter Beitrag zur Lösung der aktuellen Release-Politik. Er beschreibt zum einen, dass Entwickler und Vorstände massiv von ihren Investoren abhängig sind und man als Community dementsprechend das Signal senden sollte, dass sich der Release von verbuggten Versionen nicht lohnt :)
Ich bezweifle stark, dass WarCraft und StarCraft noch Mal zu alter Stärke zurückfinden werden. Auf der einen Seite hat man es wie gesagt nicht geschafft, die Franchises zu modernisieren bzw. auf andere Genres zu übertragen. Auf der anderen Seite kann ich mir aber auch nicht vorstellen, dass man mit einem WarCraft 4 oder StarCraft 3 noch genug Spieler erreichen kann. Ich denke unsere Generation 30+ wird dem Ganzen nicht abgeneigt sein. Ob man damit aber zum Beispiel die aktuelle Jugend erreicht, kann ich mir nicht vorstellen. Da scheinen Geschichten wie Fortnite, Roblox und andere service-orientierte Spiele bevorzugt zu werden. Wenn überhaupt müsste Blizzard ein Spiel entwickeln, dass beide Generationen abholt; was m.M.n. sehr schwer wird.
Im Bezug auf DLCs & Co. würde ich nicht von einem Teufelskreis sprechen, sondern von einer Veränderung im Konsum von Videospielen. Wir sind es durch unsere eigene Videospiel-Historie gewohnt, dass man sich ein Hauptspiel kauft, dass dann noch einmal durch 2 - 3 große Downloadinhalte erweitert wird.
Wenn man sich aber Phänomene wie Fortnite, GTA Online oder auch das kommende Assassin's Creed Infinity anschaut, dann geht der Trend ganz klar in die Richtung, dass man sich ein grundlegendes Basisspiel kauft, welches dann in kurzen bzw. regelmäßigen Abständen ausgebaut wird. Prinzipiell halte ich das Konzept für sehr gut, weil es für das jeweilige Franchise eine lange Lebensdauer bedeutet.
Wir müssen uns dann nur als Community überlegen, wie das Konzept in Zukunft Geld in die Kassen der...
NiKE2002 schrieb am
nawarI hat geschrieben: ?Heute 07:39 Was mich nach wie vor über wütende Käufer wundert, die jetzt Rückerstattung erwarten:
Haben die sich vorher nicht informiert? keine Reviews abgewartet, keine Videos angeguckt? Ich meine, sich nach dem Kauf über den Grafikstil aufzuregen ist, als wolle ich meinen blauen BMW zurückgeben, weil ich einen roten Audi wollte.
Was die anderen Fehler angeht, das konnte man vorher ja nicht wissen? Naja, doch. Einfach mal ein einziges Review oder Reaktionen im Internet abwarten, einfach mal nicht sofort am ersten Tag kaufen.
Beschwerden auch im Nachhinein sind zwar ebenfalls angebracht, aber so lange ihr die unfertigen Produkte kauft, hat R* doch keinen Grund was anders zu machen.
Ich meine, ihr könnt das machen wie ihr wollt, aber ich werde mir die Edition erst angucken, wenn sie stabil läuft und ich sie auch bugfrei spielen kann.
Klar, die Ursprünglichen Versionen aus den Shops zu entfernen war ne Arschlochaktion von R*. Zum Glück sind die wieder drinnen.
Hier, ich bin einer der Kandidaten. Habe mir während eines Klinikaufenthaltes, blind vertrauend, die Switchversion gekauft. Mein Fazit: selber schuld. Wobei Sofortkäufe zum Release geschweige denn Vorbestellungen eigentlich nicht meinen Gewohnheiten entsprechen. War halt ein Griff ins Klo, die Playstation-Version ist für mich nun auch erstmal egal. Wobei die Versionen für PS5/XSX ja wenigstens einigermaßen laufen (konnte GTA SA dank Gamepass antesten).
nawarI schrieb am
Was mich nach wie vor über wütende Käufer wundert, die jetzt Rückerstattung erwarten:
Haben die sich vorher nicht informiert? keine Reviews abgewartet, keine Videos angeguckt? Ich meine, sich nach dem Kauf über den Grafikstil aufzuregen ist, als wolle ich meinen blauen BMW zurückgeben, weil ich einen roten Audi wollte.
Was die anderen Fehler angeht, das konnte man vorher ja nicht wissen? Naja, doch. Einfach mal ein einziges Review oder Reaktionen im Internet abwarten, einfach mal nicht sofort am ersten Tag kaufen.
Beschwerden auch im Nachhinein sind zwar ebenfalls angebracht, aber so lange ihr die unfertigen Produkte kauft, hat R* doch keinen Grund was anders zu machen.
Ich meine, ihr könnt das machen wie ihr wollt, aber ich werde mir die Edition erst angucken, wenn sie stabil läuft und ich sie auch bugfrei spielen kann.
Klar, die Ursprünglichen Versionen aus den Shops zu entfernen war ne Arschlochaktion von R*. Zum Glück sind die wieder drinnen.
cM0 schrieb am
batsi84 hat geschrieben: ?Heute 01:19 https://t3n.de/news/cyberpunk-gta-wer-i ... al-buttons
Ich denke der Artikel hier ist ein guter Beitrag zur Lösung der aktuellen Release-Politik. Er beschreibt zum einen, dass Entwickler und Vorstände massiv von ihren Investoren abhängig sind und man als Community dementsprechend das Signal senden sollte, dass sich der Release von verbuggten Versionen nicht lohnt :)
Ich bezweifle stark, dass WarCraft und StarCraft noch Mal zu alter Stärke zurückfinden werden. Auf der einen Seite hat man es wie gesagt nicht geschafft, die Franchises zu modernisieren bzw. auf andere Genres zu übertragen. Auf der anderen Seite kann ich mir aber auch nicht vorstellen, dass man mit einem WarCraft 4 oder StarCraft 3 noch genug Spieler erreichen kann. Ich denke unsere Generation 30+ wird dem Ganzen nicht abgeneigt sein. Ob man damit aber zum Beispiel die aktuelle Jugend erreicht, kann ich mir nicht vorstellen. Da scheinen Geschichten wie Fortnite, Roblox und andere service-orientierte Spiele bevorzugt zu werden. Wenn überhaupt müsste Blizzard ein Spiel entwickeln, dass beide Generationen abholt; was m.M.n. sehr schwer wird.
Im Bezug auf DLCs & Co. würde ich nicht von einem Teufelskreis sprechen, sondern von einer Veränderung im Konsum von Videospielen. Wir sind es durch unsere eigene Videospiel-Historie gewohnt, dass man sich ein Hauptspiel kauft, dass dann noch einmal durch 2 - 3 große Downloadinhalte erweitert wird.
Wenn man sich aber Phänomene wie Fortnite, GTA Online oder auch das kommende Assassin's Creed Infinity anschaut, dann geht der Trend ganz klar in die Richtung, dass man sich ein grundlegendes Basisspiel kauft, welches dann in kurzen bzw. regelmäßigen Abständen ausgebaut wird. Prinzipiell halte ich das Konzept für sehr gut, weil es für das jeweilige Franchise eine lange Lebensdauer bedeutet.
Wir müssen uns dann nur als Community überlegen, wie das Konzept in Zukunft Geld in die Kassen der Unternehmen spülen kann, ohne dass man Unsummen dafür...
batsi84 schrieb am
https://t3n.de/news/cyberpunk-gta-wer-i ... al-buttons
Ich denke der Artikel hier ist ein guter Beitrag zur Lösung der aktuellen Release-Politik. Er beschreibt zum einen, dass Entwickler und Vorstände massiv von ihren Investoren abhängig sind und man als Community dementsprechend das Signal senden sollte, dass sich der Release von verbuggten Versionen nicht lohnt :)
cM0 hat geschrieben: ?Gestern 03:18
batsi84 hat geschrieben: ?Gestern 00:59
cM0 hat geschrieben: ?Gestern 00:09
Du machst hier den Fehler, dass du alle in einen Topf wirfst. Der Großteil der Community ist zwar von solchen Releases wie diesem hier genervt, bedroht oder beleidigt deswegen aber keine Entwickler. Ich hab mich über WC3 Reforged innerlich auch sehr aufgeregt (weil das Original eines meiner liebsten Spiele ist), mich deswegen aber an keinem Shitstorm beteiligt, niemanden beleidigt usw.
Ist es ein überzogener Anspruch, wenn man möchte, dass ein Remaster wenigstens die gleichen Inhalte wie das Original bietet? Oder dass man die Kampagne spielen kann? Das ging zum Release und eine Zeit lang danach, nämlich bei den meisten nicht. Wenn es "nur" das wäre, hätte ich es als schlechten Release abgehakt, aber sie haben ja leider auch das Original verändert.
Zum Thema ehrlich: Ehrlich wäre in dem Fall, wenn Blizzard das Spiel verschoben hätte, weil es offensichtlich noch nicht fertig sind. Hätten sich darüber auch einige aufgeregt? Bestimmt, irgendjemand meckert immer, aber für Blizzards Image wäre das sicher besser gewesen und bis auf ein paar Heulsusen auf Twitter, die eh immer meckern, hätte es wohl keinen Shitstorm gegeben.
Dass Drohungen usw. nicht helfen und nicht in Ordnung sind, ist klar. Dass die Entwickler selbst meist nichts dafür können und somit jeglicher hate gegen diese falsch adressiert ist, wissen auch die meisten. Aber der Großteil der Spieler ist noch immer sehr gemäßigt unterwegs, nur sind diese nicht so präsent, weil sie nicht so laut sind.
Ob die Forderungen nach...
schrieb am