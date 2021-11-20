Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition: Die Original-Versionen für PC werden wieder im Rockstar Store erhältlich sein und gratis an alle Trilogie-Käufer gehen

batsi84 hat geschrieben: ? Heute 01:19

Ich denke der Artikel hier ist ein guter Beitrag zur Lösung der aktuellen Release-Politik. Er beschreibt zum einen, dass Entwickler und Vorstände massiv von ihren Investoren abhängig sind und man als Community dementsprechend das Signal senden sollte, dass sich der Release von verbuggten Versionen nicht lohntIch bezweifle stark, dass WarCraft und StarCraft noch Mal zu alter Stärke zurückfinden werden. Auf der einen Seite hat man es wie gesagt nicht geschafft, die Franchises zu modernisieren bzw. auf andere Genres zu übertragen. Auf der anderen Seite kann ich mir aber auch nicht vorstellen, dass man mit einem WarCraft 4 oder StarCraft 3 noch genug Spieler erreichen kann. Ich denke unsere Generation 30+ wird dem Ganzen nicht abgeneigt sein. Ob man damit aber zum Beispiel die aktuelle Jugend erreicht, kann ich mir nicht vorstellen. Da scheinen Geschichten wie Fortnite, Roblox und andere service-orientierte Spiele bevorzugt zu werden. Wenn überhaupt müsste Blizzard ein Spiel entwickeln, dass beide Generationen abholt; was m.M.n. sehr schwer wird.Im Bezug auf DLCs & Co. würde ich nicht von einem Teufelskreis sprechen, sondern von einer Veränderung im Konsum von Videospielen. Wir sind es durch unsere eigene Videospiel-Historie gewohnt, dass man sich ein Hauptspiel kauft, dass dann noch einmal durch 2 - 3 große Downloadinhalte erweitert wird.Wenn man sich aber Phänomene wie Fortnite, GTA Online oder auch das kommende Assassin's Creed Infinity anschaut, dann geht der Trend ganz klar in die Richtung, dass man sich ein grundlegendes Basisspiel kauft, welches dann in kurzen bzw. regelmäßigen Abständen ausgebaut wird. Prinzipiell halte ich das Konzept für sehr gut, weil es für das jeweilige Franchise eine lange Lebensdauer bedeutet.Wir müssen uns dann nur als Community überlegen, wie das Konzept in Zukunft Geld in die Kassen der...