Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition: Die Original-Versionen für PC werden wieder im Rockstar Store erhältlich sein und gratis an alle Trilogie-Käufer gehen

In einer ausführlichen Erklärung auf der hauseigenen Newswire-Seite hat Rockstar Games nicht nur ein Update zu den technischen Problemen der jüngst veröffentlichten Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition zur Verfügung gestellt, sondern sich auch nochmals für den Zustand entschuldigt, mit denen die Spiele-Sammlung in den Handel gegangen ist.
Wie es dort heißt, seien die modernisierten Versionen dieser Klassiker nicht in einem Zustand veröffentlicht worden, der den hauseigenen Qualitäts-Standards genüge - oder dem Standard, den die Fans erwarten. Es gebe Pläne, sich der Probleme anzunehmen und den Zustand der Titel kontinuierlich zu verbessern, bis sie die Qualität erreichen, die sie verdienten.
Gleichzeitig bat man aber auch darum, den Entwicklern gegenüber auf sozialen Medien respektvoll zu sein, die wohl ziemlich böse von enttäuschten Fans angegangen wurden.
Schließlich bestätigte man, dass man die Originale für den PC wieder als Bundle im Rockstar Store zur Verfügung stellen werde und allen Käufern der Definitive-Edition-Trilogie ohne zusätzliche Kosten in die Spiele-Bibliothek des Rockstar Games Launcher stellen werde.
Nachfolgend das Statement von Rockstar Games im Original:
Hi everyone,
We want to provide an update regarding the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games.
The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.
We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.
A new Title Update is on the way in the coming days for all versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that will address a number of issues. We will update everyone as soon as it is live.
In the meantime, it pains us to mention that we are hearing reports of members of the development teams being harassed on social media. We would kindly ask our community to please maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues.
While one of the goals of the Definitive Editions was to allow players to enjoy these games on modern platforms for many years to come, we also understand that some of you would still like to have the previous classic versions available for purchase.
We will be adding the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store shortly as a bundle. Additionally, everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost. We will update everyone as soon as these are back in the Rockstar Store.
Once again, we'd like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we work through these updates to ensure these games meet everyone's justifiably high standards.
Sincerely,
Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition wurde am 11. November 2021 für PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S sowie Switch veröffentlicht.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Offizieller Trailer
von Mathias Oertel,
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition: Die Original-Versionen für PC werden wieder im Rockstar Store erhältlich sein und gratis für alle Trilogie-Käufer sein
Anzeige: Nintendo Switch OLED Weiß 369,99 ● Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox Series) 32,99 ● PS Plus 12 Monate 39,99 ● Razer Naga Trinity 59,00 ● Pulse 3D Wireless Headset PS5 jetzt erhältlich 95,99 ● Call of Duty Vanguard (PS5) 59,00 ● Fire TV Cube 59,99 ● Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) 42,99 ● Cage Headset 99,99 ● Xbox Wireless Controller 20th Anniversary Special Edition 64,99 ● Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 149,99