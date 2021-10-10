Forgive Me Father: Retro-Horror-Shooter startet Ende Oktober in den Early Access

Letztes aktuelles Video: Game Announcement Trailer
Features (laut Hersteller):
- "Feeling of classic FPS from the 90s: Timelapse animations, opponents and elements of 2D in a 3D environment; first aid kits and life points, non-reloading weapons, powerups during dynamic combat with numerous opponents.
- Custom combat experience: With scripture in one hand, weapons powered by an unknown substance in the other, the player will face the challenge of maintaining humanity. The evolution of equipment and unpredictable opponents as well as the way to defeat them will be up to the player.
- Dynamic level of madness: Influencing directly the audio-visual experience and the gameplay itself, which increases depending on its size.
- The gameplay is represented by a comic book style: Hand-drawn graphics where design is maintained in a distinctive comic book style, where any screenshot from the game can be a part of the new comic book.
- Mood straight from Lovecraft's dark novels: All of it is kept in a horror mood where truth mixes with madness, and a sense of hopelessness confuses the need to find the answer. Occultism and eternal evil.
- Many climatic levels and varied bestiary: A diverse world entirely made by hand, full of interesting enemies from possessed inhabitants to monsters from your worst nightmares.
- Two heroes to choose from: Each with their own unique development tree. Experience the story from the perspective of a priest or a journalist."