Gamescom 2022: Diese 16 Titel von Team17 sind auf der Messe spielbar

Unter den Spielen können dabei nicht nur Fan-Lieblinge am Team17-Stand (Halle 7.1 / B-040) angezockt werden, sondern auch neue und noch nicht erschienene Titel. Der Stand wird nach Altersfreigabe aufgeteilt und befindet sich neben der Schwesterfirma von Team 17, astragon Entertainment.
Darunter sind:USK 18+ area:
• Autopsy Simulator (Woodland Games)
• Marauders (Small Impact Games)
• Sunday Gold (BKOM Studios)
• Trepang2 (Trepang Studios)
USK 16+ area:
• Age of Darkness: Final Stand (PlaySide Studios)
• The Unliving (RocketBrush Studio)
USK 0-12 area:
• Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)
• Bravery & Greed (Rekka Games)
• Golf With Your Friends (Team17)
• Hokko Life (Wonderscope)
• Honey, I Joined A Cult (Sole Survivor Games)
• Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Ghost Town Games)
• Ship of Fools (FIKA Productions)
• The Knight Witch (Super Awesome Hyper Dimensional Mega Team)
• The Serpent Rogue (Sengi Games)
• **Unangekündigter Titel**
Ebenso sind Batora: Lost Haven, The Unliving und Hokko Life in der Indie Arena Booth spielbar.