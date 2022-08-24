 

Gamescom 2022: Diese 16 Titel von Team17 sind auf der Messe spielbar

Nachdem bereits der Publisher-Gigant Bandai Namco sein Repertoire für die Gamescom angekündigt hat, legt nun der Entwickler und Publisher Team17, bekannt durch die Worms-Reihe, nach und kündigt insgesamt 16 Titel zum Anspielen und Bestaunen an.

Unter den Spielen können dabei nicht nur Fan-Lieblinge am Team17-Stand (Halle 7.1 / B-040) angezockt werden, sondern auch neue und noch nicht erschienene Titel. Der Stand wird nach Altersfreigabe aufgeteilt und befindet sich neben der Schwesterfirma von Team 17, astragon Entertainment.

Darunter sind:

USK 18+ area:
Autopsy Simulator (Woodland Games)
Marauders (Small Impact Games)
Sunday Gold (BKOM Studios)
Trepang2 (Trepang Studios)

USK 16+ area:
Age of Darkness: Final Stand (PlaySide Studios)
The Unliving (RocketBrush Studio)

USK 0-12 area:
Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)
Bravery & Greed (Rekka Games)
Golf With Your Friends (Team17)
Hokko Life (Wonderscope)
Honey, I Joined A Cult (Sole Survivor Games)
Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Ghost Town Games)
Ship of Fools (FIKA Productions)
The Knight Witch (Super Awesome Hyper Dimensional Mega Team)
The Serpent Rogue (Sengi Games)
**Unangekündigter Titel**

Ebenso sind Batora: Lost Haven, The Unliving und Hokko Life in der Indie Arena Booth spielbar.


